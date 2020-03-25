Elizabeth Schaefer wins NSIC pentathlon, but pandemic ends season

Competing at this level, and going into the national meet, it could have gone one of two ways; struggle against the best athletes on the biggest stage or rise to the occasion against those same athletes.

She prefers to think that she would have risen to the occasion.

"I'm really competitive. That is how I was raised basically. At that level, I feel that is where I would do my best, instead of succumbing to the pressure and not doing as well," she said. "With these events, if something doesn't go your way, your points fall. But I definitely have room to improve in the 800, and I was set to stick to someone who was going to run a pace that I wanted to run. I was thinking I could gain points in the 800 in the national meet, but it is all just guessing now."

Like all other students at Augustana, Schaefer, a biology major, is on an extended spring break that also includes classes online until April 14 when they are scheduled to return to campus.

In the meantime, Schaefer said she will use a big hill near her house in Rapid City to train, although she won't be able to put any of it to use until the next indoor season.

The biggest thing for her now, she said, is keeping motivated.