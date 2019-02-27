No changes are likely to be made to the elk land owner preference points system at the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commissioners meeting which begins today in Pierre.
GF&P Director of Wildlife Tony Lief said GF&P will recommend not taking any actions on the current system, and instead the proposal will be presented as a information item where the department will explain how the rules are applied and administered for the sometimes contentious issue.
"After some additional discussion, it’s our feeling that we shouldn’t necessarily make any changes to elk landowner preference," he said. "Last year the commission was petitioned to make some changes and it brought a room full of ranchers into the meeting who were pretty vocal in their opinion that things should not change from the way they are."
Currently, 50 percent of the licenses are allocated for landowners, while 30 percent are allocated for those who have not had a license for 10 or more years, 15 percent goes to those with two or more years of not having a license and five percent to those who have no years of not getting a license.
Leif said there could be changes to the system proposed, but the department decided to wait for more discussion before proposing those changes.
"We’ve been kicking that around a little more since (last year)," he said. "We’re considering offering some additional changes in the way those licenses are allocated but in the end we feel like we need to leave that one alone for now."
Leif said there was also a season proposed for anterless elk in the southern end of Custer State Park, but at the meeting he will be proposing that the season not happen.
Some animals had congregated in that area from Wind Cave National Park, and although Leif said the department is satisfied that the density of animals has decreased.
"The primary purpose was to get a handle on some of the animals who were positive for CWD down there," he said. "Those animals have since dissipated away from that concentrated level down at that end of the park so there really isn’t a need to hold that season or have those licenses issued out there.
"This last year we offered refunds to a number of hunters who had licenses because those elk had left that area, it may have been related to the fire from last year or some other factors, but essential we’re not going to issue any licenses for that reduction effort that we had in place."
The meeting will be Thursday and Friday, with the next commissioners meeting April 4 -5 at Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.