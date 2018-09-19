Elk raffle license proposed
In late August, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) received a petition for rule change to establish an elk raffle license that would be valid during the Black Hills elk hunting season.
The petition was accepted by the GFP Commission earlier this month in Yankton as a proposal and is now open for public comment through Oct. 4. As proposed, this raffle license would be available for qualifying residents only and would be made available to 501(c)3 non-profit conservation organizations dedicated to wildlife management to apply for the opportunity to use as a fundraiser. Funds raised would be used for wildlife management; which may include, but is not limited to habitat, research and other management activities. The petition also requested the license be made available in any unit where an any elk license is allocated; excluding Custer State Park.
The public hearing will be Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at Cadillac Jacks in Deadwood. Individuals can also provide written comments on proposals by sending them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501, or online at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing.
National Wild Turkey Federation honors GFP conservation officer
The South Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has named Conservation Officer Adam Geigle as its 2018 Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Officer Geigle has served as a Wildlife Conservation Officer for 11 years with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP). Geigle started his career in Wall and is currently stationed in Rapid City.
Geigle’s patrol district includes two recreational reservoirs which see large degrees of use. He conducts a boating safety program on these waters to ensure the public’s safety while on the water. Geigle is very proactive with Boating Under the Influence detection and apprehension.
Geigle has made numerous arrests for illegal possession, tagging and taking of antelope, deer and turkeys as well as several for illegal baiting involving turkeys in the Black Hills.
“Adam has built a strong law enforcement program in his district which his peers admire,” said district conservation officer supervisor Jim McCormick. “He has a reputation of having a hard work ethic, and he always gives 110 percent on and off the job.”
Officer Geigle will be honored by the NWTF at its State Convention in January 2019. In addition, the State Chapter will forward his name to compete for a national award at the NWTF’s national convention in February 2019.
New book about South Dakota birds now available
South Dakota’s bird lovers have a new resource just released by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP). The “Second Atlas of Breeding Birds of South Dakota” is a reference about 250+ species that breed in the state.
The book is the culmination of a project to revisit the state of South Dakota’s breeding birds. Field work started 20 years after the first Atlas began. The book is available for $35 by calling GFP at 605.223.7662.
An atlas is a method of determining the distribution of all breeding bird species and associated habitat needs in a specific area. Many atlases are repeated at 20-year intervals to document how environmental changes have affected birds. The first South Dakota Breeding Bird Atlas included data from 1988-1992, with 219 bird species documented.