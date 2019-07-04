Belle Fourche celebrates the Fourth of July in true rodeo style, a mix of patriotic honoring of America’s founding and history, values dear to the town’s Western heritage, and good old-fashion bucking horses and quick-running horses and steers.
Thursday afternoon’s Fourth of July second performance of the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo lived up to that 100-year-old tradition in grand style with plenty of rodeo entertainment in the Roundup Ground Rodeo arena.
Adding to the excitement pitch for area rodeo fans, a couple of South Dakota bronc riders added some zest with a 1-2 finish in saddle bronc, the state sport and classic event. Four-time NFR qualifier JJ Elshere, the last man out of the bucking chutes in the event, turned in an outstanding 90-point trip aboard Power River Rodeos Rich n Fancy to win the performance, while Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett claimed second on the day with an 85.5-point effort.
Though startled a bit by a big leap out of the chute by his point-making partner, Elshere settled into an easy spurring motion that not only topped the Thursday performance but catapulted the Hereford area rancher to the overall lead in the event after two performances.
“No, I really wasn’t ready for that jump. But after that, some rides are hard to do, but that one felt good all the way through,” said Elshere, who capped off his quick feet to the front ride by sticking the landing on a very muddy Roundup Rodeo arena and avoiding the very messy fate of most competitors. “I landed in a nice spot,” Elshere added with a big smile.
A hard-luck of the year candidate in 2018 — Elshere finished 16th, one spot out of a trip to the big payouts at the NFR — the Hereford area rancher currently sits 17th in PRCA world standings. Though raising a large family and ranching duties have combined to keep Elshere closer to home in recent year—his last NFR appearance was in 2010, the 39-year-old veteran bronc rider remains one of the top bronc riders in the world.
And with a win at the Roughrider Days Rodeo in Dickinson in late June and a high finish in the Black Hills Roundup — undoubtedly assured with Thursday’s ride — Elshere will give thought to possibly committing to a heavier schedule in late summer with thoughts of qualifying for another December trip to Las Vegas.
“I took a little inventory I guess, and I did enter a few rodeos.” Elshere said. “But with my son in the high school finals in Wyoming next week, I will take it easy that week, and then kind of see where we are at before making any future plans.”
For 26-year-old Shorty Garrett, the dream of making a first time trip to the NFR remains strong. And with it, the hustle and bustle of Cowboy Christmas, the days of early July when multiple rodeos offer up big money, and plenty of nights spent on the road.
On Thursday, Garrett had but a few brief minutes to celebrate his quality ride before hustling off to catch a plane ride to Killdeer, N.D., for one more Fourth of July bronc ride.
“They said that if you get a strong mark out on the that horse, the better it will be and I tried to do the best I could and it worked out,” Garrett said describing his ride before making a hasty exit. “Hopefully I will make some money here though. It’s never over until it’s over but we will keep going until it is.”
A Nebraska cowboy started Thursday performance in impressive fashion as Nate McFadden (Elsmere, Neb.) turned the luck of a good draw — Powder River’s Craig at Midnight, the 2017 PRCA bareback horse of the year — into an 87-point winning effort.
“That horse has been in the NFR I don’t know how many times, and has been a world champ, so it was good to finally get on him,” McFadden said. “I was a little nervous getting on him but, man, he felt good today. I just kept going at him and it worked out. I don’t think the muddy ground bothered him at all. He came out and stacked up and didn’t cover much ground.”
Another South Dakotan, Timber Lake’s Ardie Maier, had a good day on a bucking animal as well recording an 83-point ride on Powder River’s Brutal player. The 39-year-old veteran — one of three Maier bull riding brothers —eight-second effort is the only qualified ride of the rodeo through the first two performances.
Other event winners on Thursday included: Kalie Anderson (Carrington, N.D.) in barrel racing (18.24-seconds), Taylor Santos (Creston, Calif.) in tie-down roping (11.5), Ty Blasingame (Casper, Wyo.) and Brandon Bates (Phoenix, Ariz.) in team roping (4.7) and Sam Olson (Buffalo) in steer wrestling (10.2).
Action continues on Friday with steer wrestling — postponed from Wednesday due to wet conditions — scheduled at 10 a.m. followed by an evening performance of PRCA rodeo at 7 p.m.