For Rapid City Central’s Emma Avery, following her sister’s footsteps in soccer has become a very pleasant habit. Her introduction to the sport came about at a young age and following the completion of her senior season, the 17-year-old senior will join her sister Maddie at the college level next fall.
“My sister (Maddie) started playing soccer at 4, and they wanted me to play on her team, so I started when I was age 3, and I really fell in love with the sport,” Avery said. “I recently committed to playing soccer at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. I’m really excited at that because I will get to go play with my sister Maddie, who is just going into her freshman year, there so that’s exciting.”
Excellence on the pitch has never been a problem for the talented senior, said Cobbler head coach Mark Morgan.
“Emma is always a strong player and a definite asset to our team, someone that other teams always have to reckon with,” Morgan said. “She is a very smart player, and as a midfielder, distributes the ball well which is a big plus for our team.”
Though an all-around athlete who also plays basketball and has run track for the Cobblers, Avery finds the elements of soccer most to her liking.
“I love the competitive aspect of it and also soccer is such a team sport,” Avery said. “You really can’t do it on your own. I know that sounds pretty cliché but I really like the relationship you develop with your coaches and players.”
Avery also enjoys her role as a midfielder, a position where she has the opportunity to be in the center of the action. And with a chance to create plays and scoring opportunities for her Cobbler teammates.
“You really have to see the field quite well and make those connecting passes, and you have to have a lot of endurance on the field running all around,” said Avery, who joined the Central squad as an 8th grader and has been a starter since her freshman season. “When I was younger I played defense and also striker, but when I got to high school, the coaches were trying to figure out where to play me, and I just tried midfield one day and our coach, Mark Morgan, said 'Yep, that’s the spot,' and that’s where I’ve been ever since.”
While soccer savvy, quickness and speed are essential components of a good midfielder, Avery confided that adding a willingness to use the body when needed is a plus as well.
“I’m a very physical player when controlling the ball, so I don’t lose it a ton because I’m physically protecting it,” she said before adding with a chuckle. “Which is something you may hear a lot of other coaches saying.”
Avery and her Central teammates begin a quest for a Class AA state championship this Saturday, hosting Belle Fourche at Sioux Park (9 a.m.).
CLASS AA GIRLS
RAPID CITY CENTRAL: The Cobblers put together a solid 7-4-2 campaign in 2018 before falling to state runner-up Yankton, 2-1, in state quarterfinals action. And while graduations have decimated last year’s back row and goal keeper, Morgan is optimistic that the pieces are in place to make a strong run in 2019.
“We definitely took our hit with graduation, especially on the defensive line with three of our four defenders, plus our goal keeper, but fortunately we have some strong players coming back,” Morgan said. “Emma Avery is back, and I’m feeling good about the group as a whole. We have Alexa Henry (senior) who was our leading scorer last year returning, and we have a couple of younger players, Keyera Harmon (junior) and Kylea Becker (sophomore), who have good speed and good touch on the ball so I feel good about our chances this year.”
RAPID CITY STEVENS: The Stevens girls (13-3-1) came up one game short of state title in 2018, losing to two-time state champion Pierre (2-0) in the state championship game played on a snow-covered field at Sioux Park in Rapid City.
Despite the disappointing finale, and the loss of a couple of first team all-state players in Lexie Wood and Tandra Keegan, Raider coach Luis Usera is excited about his team’s chances of making a return appearance to the championship game in Harrisburg come mid-October.
“Ellie Schad and Lily Paris (both 2nd team all-state) will be leaders. But I also have an up-and-coming sophomore, Riley Schad, who I think will be a pleasant replacement for Lexie Wood. She has soccer savvy, is highly skilled with a lot of speed and will be a nice addition," Usera said. "For us, we just have to get through the first five games, and then we will figure the rest out after that. I’ve challenged the girls to continuously grow and set non-negotiables for our team as to where they want to be, and I’m really excited at how they have responded.”
The Raiders open the season Aug. 23, hosting Sioux Falls Lincoln (9 p.m.).
STURGIS BROWN: The Scoopers (7-5-2 in 2018) will be in a rebuilding mode this season, though coach Adam Fitzpatrick believes that a talented sophomore class coupled with veteran leadership will contribute to a successful season.
“We lost five or six seniors last year, so we definitely lost a lot of experience, but I think we will be able to fill in with some 8th and 9th graders who are moving up,” Fitzpatrick said. “Jessica Mathew (sophomore forward) will be our true leader, and in the back will be Glory Christianson (senior), while Autumn Cassen (Sr.) and Emilee Willey (Jr.) will be up top. Those girls will be our anchors and our team leaders. All of the teams in the area are really strong and playing against them always shows us where we are at.”
The Scoopers open the season Friday in Mitchell (3 p.m. MT).
DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN: First-year coach Kyle Parks will be fielding perhaps the youngest team in the state as the Patriots have no players on the roster above the sophomore level.
“My expectations are always high for the teams I coach. I expect the team for work hard, play as a unit, and improve every day. I do hope they enjoy this season and are excited to be a Patriot,” Parks said of a team that went winless last season (0-10). “We look at this day-to-day. That way of thinking will keep us focused on the goal at hand which is to improve as a team and individuals.”
The Patriot Comets open the season Tuesday in Belle Fourche (4 p.m.).
SPEARFISH: Head coach Katrina Huft fielder a very young team last season with but one senior on a squad that went 3-7-5 on the year. Two seniors, Taya Lucas (GK) and Lyndey Dean (D) along with junior Shelby Swets (MF) will be counted on to reverse Spartan fortunes in 2018
The Spartans open the season on Friday in Huron (3 p.m. MT).
CLASS A GIRLS
ST. THOMAS MORE: STM is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2018 campaign (3-8-3), as the Cavaliers return the roster intact and seeking redemption.
“One year really helped to mature our team. Now rather than having no seniors, I’ve got six and a bunch of juniors and some really talented sophomores and freshmen, so we are looking forward to a different year this year. We aren’t used to losing, and now they have it taste of it, and they don’t ever want to sip from that cup again.,” said coach Doug Noyes, who is entering his 19th year at the helm. "Vivian (Hurd, an all-state selection) is back and I’ve got a couple of girls that were out with injuries, Megan Carlson, a senior and Erica Howard, a sophomore, who we are looking to really fill in for us this year. Logan Pokorny (Sr.) will be back in goal and she is one of the better goalies I’ve ever coached. The girls are working really hard, and the difference between last year and this year is palpable, and we are looking forward to it.”
The Cavaliers open the season Aug. 23, at Sioux Falls Christian (5 p.m. MT).
BELLE FOURCHE: The Broncs went 4-7-2 last season, though first-year coach Rob Creed will be inheriting a squad that lost but one senior and returns 13 letter winners off last year’s squad. Seniors returning include Makenna Ward, Savannah Rosales, Jayme Peterson, Bree Pierce and Kailyn Creed. “My expectations this year is for the girls to learn the basic fundamentals and learn my system and style of play," Creed said. "Schools to watch out for would be the larger schools in Rapid City, of course like Stevens and Central.
The Broncs open the season Tuesday hosting Douglas/RC Christian (4 p.m.).