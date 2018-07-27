South Dakota School of Mines has announced that Wyatt Engel will become the first-ever esports coordinator for Hardrockers.
Beginning this fall, esports will be the 14th sports program added to Hardrocker athletics. Engel will assemble a roster later this fall and the Mines scholar athletes will compete in League of Legends, one of the more popular games in the esports community.
"We are very excited about this great opportunity to start a competitive collegiate esports program at South Dakota Mines, and I am very confident Wyatt is the perfect fit to get the program up and running," said Hardrocker Athletics Director Joel Lueken. "This will be the 14th sport added to the Mines athletics department. Our plan is to build a program that is respected and held to the same standards as any other sports program here. These are uncharted waters, but that's why it's so exciting."
Engel is no stranger to a leadership role as he has been the president of the Mines esports club team for the past two season.
With a computer science degree, Engel has many notable achievements in esports, such as he increased the amount of club esports teams and officers by 200 percent; initiated a plan to improve live stream production at the club level; has managed four League of Legend teams and has furthered the first varsity level esports program in South Dakota.
“When I was first starting, a lot of people thought the school wouldn’t support us," Engel said. "It’s exciting to know that we were able to make it and become the first program in the state. Also, I think it’s cool knowing there aren’t very many people who have a job like this. But I’m mostly excited to get the facility up and running.”
Tryouts for the new team will be held on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at noon in the new facility which is located directly across from the Surbeck Center Ballroom.