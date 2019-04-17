South Dakota School of Mines has announced the promotion of Eric Engelken as the new strength and conditioning head coach after spending the past two years as the strength and conditioning assistant coach for the Hardrockers.
“Observing Coach Engelken the past two years, it was an easy decision to promote him to the head coaching position,” said Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken. “Eric has a substantial knowledge and passion for the development of our student athletes and that is evident by the strides each program has made on the field of competition.”
During his two years as the assistant coach, Engelken supervised and programmed for the men and women’s track and field teams, the men’s and women’s cross country teams, the men’s basketball program and the men’s soccer program. He also assisted with the athletic development for the football, women’s volleyball and women’s basketball programs.
“I'm happy that the Hardrocker athletic department trusts me to take on this position, and I am more than grateful that I get to continue coaching our scholar-athletes,” Engelken said. “For me there is no other career I'd rather be doing than getting an opportunity like this to make a lasting impact on our scholar-athletes at Mines."
Prior to Engelken's time in Rapid City, he coached at the University of Kansas and Florida International University.
At Kansas, Engelken assisted with the athletic development for football and six different track and field event groups from 2015-2017.
At Florida International, he assisted with the athletic development of all 14 men and women's teams in 2014.
Engelken has also received his masters in Exercise Science from Kansas in 2016 and prior earned his bachelors degree at Graceland University while playing soccer from 2009-2013.
High School Baseball
Pierre sweeps Raiders
Pierre had little trouble in taking two lopsided wins over Rapid City Stevens Wednesday night at McKeague Field, scoring 29 unanswered runs.
The Governors toppled the Raiders 15-7 in the first game and 16-0 in the nightcap.
Stevens had the edge early i the first game, leading 7-2 after four innings before Pierre closed with six runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings.
Garrett Stout had three hits for Pierre, while Grey Zabel, River Iverson and Cade Hinkle all had two hits.
Judge Hutto had three hits and two RBI for the Raiders, while Porter Wimp added two runs batted in.
It was all Pierre in the nightcap, as the Governors opened with a five-run first inning.
Zabel had four hits and three RBI for the Govs, while Matt Lusk and Iverson both had two hits. Jacob Mayer scattered four hits in five innings for the win on the mound.
Stevens, 3-5-1, hosts Brookings Saturday at 11 a.m., while Pierre , 5-1, hosts Mitchell in a doubleheader Friday.