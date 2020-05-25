Entry deadlines approaching for SDGA events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX FALLS | Entry deadlines are coming up for the first events on the South Dakota Golf Association’s 2020 championships.

The entry deadline SDGA Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship is Wednesday. The tournament will be played June 6-7 at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids. The mid-amateur tournament is open to men 25 years of age and older.

The SDGA Husband-Wife and Senior Husband-Wife championships will be played June 6-7 at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen. Golfers can save $40 on their entry by registering to play by the early entry deadline by 10 p.m. MT Wednesday. The final deadline for the tournaments is June 17.

Golfers can register for all SDGA events at www.sdga.org. Email the SDGA at sdgainfo@sdga.org at call 605-740-7085 with any questions.

