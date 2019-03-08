The Ethan and De Smet girls’ basketball teams earned their way into the Class B state championship game with semfinal wins in Huron on Friday afternoon.
Ethan kicked off the semifinals with a 44-27 victory over Freeman, after taking a 23-11 lead into the half.
The Rustlers continued to pull away in the third as it outscored the Flyers 16-10 in the third.
Cameryn Logan paced the Rustlers with 12 points, while Karly Gustafson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Freeman’s Emily Miller led all scorers with 14 points.
The second semifinal matchup of the day was much closer throughout as De Smet earned a hard fought 64-62 victory over Corsica-Stickney when Kennedi Buchholz hit a game-winning layup as the final buzzer sounded.
The game was close from the tip, with neither team getting much of an advantage.
The Jaguars got out to an early start and took an 18-12 lead into the second quarter before the Bulldogs fought back to make it a one point game at 29-28 at the half.
De Smet took a two point lead into the fourth (48-46), before both teams jockeyed for position in the final few minutes of regulation.
After a Corsica-Stickney free throw tied the game at 62-all with six seconds remaining, the Bulldogs took the ball down the court and Buchholz hit the easy layup for the win.
Kristen Poppen had a big game for De Smet as she finished with 22 points, while grabbing 16 rebounds.
Raegan Burke added 12 points for the Bulldogs, Rynn Osthus had 11 points and Buchholz finished with seven.
Raven Barse paced the Jaguars with 18 points, followed Courtney Menning, who had 14, Avery Broughton added 13 and Rachel Gerlach finished with 12.
De Smet (23-1) will take on Ethan (24-0) in the Class B title game tonight at 7 p.m., while Corsica-Stickney (22-3) plays Freeman (20-5) for third place at 5 p.m.
WHITE RIVER 69, IPSWICH 61: White River bounced back from a tough loss in the first round to pick up a hard-fought win over Ipswich.
White River jumped out to a 37-30 lead at the half and carried a 58-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ipswich chipped away at the deficit with a 22-11 fourth quarter, but White River held on and advanced to the fifth place game.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue led the way for White River with 33 points, while Kaylee Wells finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Kamryn Heinz led Ipswich with 23 points, Halle Heinz added 20 points and Abigail Grabowska finished with 12.
White River (19-5) will play Warner in the fifth place game today at 12:45 pm., while Ipswich (18-5) takes on Waverly-South Shore for seventh at 11 a.m.
WARNER 66, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 52: Laurie Rogers scored 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Warner past Waverly-South Shore.
Sydney Leidholt chipped in with 15 points for the Monarchs (22-3), while Ashley and Keeley Fischbach added 11 points apiece.
Emily Kranz paced the Coyotes (14-9) with 14 points and Brooklyn Kranz added 10.