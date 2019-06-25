Danielle and Tyler Evenson of Hermosa ran away from the field to win the Open Division of the South Dakota Golf Association Husband/Wife Championship Sunday at was held at Arrowhead Country Club.
The Evensons finished with a two-day total of 10-under par 132, finishing six shots ahead of Kelly and Brodie Hullinger of Brookings. The Evensons pulled away on Sunday with six birdies and an eagle on their way to a seven under par 64.
Cindy and Steve Weiland of Yankton are the Senior Division champions, finishing one shot ahead of Cindy and Rex Hagg of Rapid City. The Weilands came back from a seven-shot deficit, shooting a 74 on Sunday.
Jon Lesselyoung and Veronica Lesselyoung of Rapid City won Flight 2 with a 159, two strokes ahead of Bill Hayes and Katie Hayes of Rapid City.
Dave Ewald of Yankton hit a hole in one on the 11th hole during the event.
Mines track and field signs five athletes
The South Dakota School of Mines Track and Field and cross country programs have announced the signing of five more recruits for the 2019 – 20 season.
"We continue to solidify our Hardrocker track and field and cross country programs with the addition of these quality recruits," said Mines head coach Steven Johnson. "I'm anxious to bring in our new scholar athletes and see them compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference."
The new signees include: Tayler Opstedahl from Sturgis, in the hurdles, Braedon Treadway from Sioux Falls Lincoln, in the hurdles; Adam Namyst from Lino Lakes Minn., in hurdles; Henry Fritzler from Eaton, Colop., in the shot put and Kamryn Scully, from Deer Lodge, Mont., in the hurdles, 400 and long jump.