In front of a ruckus crowd, the Rapid City Rush looked Saturday to claw its way to a series win against the points leader in the ECHL.
At the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, however, the Florida Everblades showed why it is the top team in the league.
The Rush had plenty of opportunities, but Florida goalie Jeremy Heivig had a big night and shut down Rapid City 5-1.
"I thought the guys worked hard," Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said. "Against a good team like that, when you get down, it's tough to come back. Their goalie played well, he made some good saves. We've got to shake it off and hit the road. If we play hard that way and get some bodies back we'll be fine.
"Florida is a good team, you have to give them credit. They aren't first overall for nothing. It's frustrating, but we've got to move on."
The first five minutes of the game was spent mostly in the Rapid City zone, as Florida registered the first three shots of the night.
The fourth was taken by Tommy Thompson, and this time he was able to get the puck by Rush goalie Adam Carlson.
Following that goal, Rapid City tested Heivig with multiple good chances. It wouldn’t find the back of the net in the first period.
"After the first eight minutes, I thought we picked it up pretty good," Tetrault said. "We couldn't capitalize on our chances, we had a breakaway and a couple of in-close chances."
The Everblades, however, did find the back of the net before the first 20 minutes were up. Nathan Perkovich was able to slip the puck by Carlson, and was assisted by Brian Morgan and Patrick McCarron with 4:45 to play in the period.
"I know (Carlson) wants that one back," Tetrault said.
The first ended with Florida leading 2-0.
The second period started slow for the Rush as well, they didn’t register their first shot until four minutes had passed, and started the period with the tail end of a 45 second power play that didn’t result in a shot.
The Rush got another power play, but the worst result possible happened for Rapid City. The puck got loose and resulted in a 2-on-1 breakaway after another series of great stops from Heivig.
Kyle Platzer scored with Ben Masella serving as his partner on the breakaway, and with 3:55 left in the period the Everblades led 3-0, which is how the period would end.
"You go down 3-0 and it's pretty hard to come back with a short lineup," Tetrault said.
The Rush were without Garrett Klotz, Brayden Sherbinin and Tyler Poulson Saturday, and Tetrault said Klotz and Sherbinin could miss significant time.
The period wouldn’t end without drama, even if there weren’t goals. Matt Harrington for the Rush and Platzer got into it, and because Harrington started the fight he was given five minutes while Platzer was given two with 1:47 to go in the second.
"The effort was there, and we play well as a team and stick up for each other," Tetrault said.
The third period started with both teams not having five players on the ice at the same time for the first five minutes, and two goals were scored as a result.
The first by Rapid City, when a Riley Weselowski shot bounced behind the goalie and in for the first goal of the night. He was assisted by Josh Elmes and Pierre-Luc Mercier.
Weslowski also got into a fight in the second period of the game, which was his 500th appearance with the Rapid City Rush. Tetrault said he was happy to see his captain play so well in a milestone game for him.
"I was pretty happy for him, it's quite the accomplishment to play your 500th game for a same team, and he got into a fight and scored a goal," he said. "I know myself, I played in over 900 pro career games, but 500 with one organization, it speaks volumes to his work ethic and commitment. He puts in the work and that's why he's had a long career. It's impressive."
Florida responded less than a minute later with a goal of its own from Joe Cox, which came with 16:30 to play in the game. He was assisted by Michael Neville.
Chippiness continued throughout the game, with Carlson appearing to swing with his glove at a Florida player at one point. The Everblades would get the last laugh, with 9:16 to play Cox scored his second goal, which was also assisted by Neville, to make it 5-1.
There would be no more scoring and no more fireworks from either side for the remainder of the third period.
Rapid City falls to 16-22-2-3 with 37 points. The Rush will take a six-game road trip while the Black Hills Stock Show is at the Civic Center. The first game of that trip is against the Kalamazoo Wings Friday. The Wings are 18-19-0-2 on the season with 38 points.