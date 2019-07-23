The Badlands Big Sticks used a six-run sixth inning to break open its game with the Spearfish Sasquatch on Tuesday on the way to a 13-2 win in Expedition League baseball action.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but Badlands posted a two-run fourth inning and three-run fifth to jump ahead 5-0. The Big Sticks trotted 12 batters to the plate during the sixth frame and push their lead to 11-0.
Badlands added two more runs in the seventh before Spearfish broke up the shutout with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth.
Kyle Froom reached base despite striking out and scored when Matt Crosely hit a two-run home run for Spearfish.
The Sasquatch mustered only three hits against Big Stick pitching.
Badlands starter Tyler Chipman pitched six innings of shutout ball, striking out nine and walking two.
Spearfish starter Dylan High was nicked for four runs – all earned – on five hits. He walked four and struck out six over four innings of work.
The loss drops Spearfish (24-25) into a third-place tie with the Casper Horseheads. The Sasquatch are back in action today when Spearfish and Badlands face off again. The game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start.