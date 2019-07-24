Big Sticks thump Sasquatch
Badlands Big Sticks pitchers dominated Spearfish Sasquatch hitters for the second straight night, as Badlands posted a 16-1 win over Spearfish in Expedition League baseball action Wednesday.
The Sasquatch totaled eight hits against the Big Sticks, but didn’t push a run across the plate until the top of the ninth. The Big Sticks held a 16-0 lead heading into the final frame.
You have free articles remaining.
Badlands push early pressure on Spearfish, scoring a total of 14 runs during the second, third and fourth innings.
Chad Call, Joe Yorke and Tucker Roe each had two hits for the Sasquatch (24-26).
Spearfish starter Logan Wensley pitched three innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out none. Reliever Zach Stephens allowed eight runs on eight hits and walked five over four innings.