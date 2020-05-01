Expedition League postpones start of season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Expedition League has announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college summer baseball league was scheduled to open the season May 26. The Spearfish Sasquatch were scheduled to open with a three-game series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

“This obviously isn’t what we envisioned as we turned the calendar in January with a lot of excitement and anticipation for our summer, but something that we’ve seen written on the wall for several weeks now," Sasquatch owner/general manager Eric Schmidt said. "We’re going to adapt, adjust, and be ready when we are able to start our season this summer. I know our players, coaches, staff, and fantastic fan base are clamoring to return to the ballpark and to begin the pandemic healing process as soon as possible."

According to a release, the league has been closely monitoring the developments regarding COVID-19 and the corresponding directives from federal, state and local governmental authorities.

While none of the four states where Expedition League teams play — North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming — have issued formal stay-at-home orders, various guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures have been enacted.