Spearfish saw its Expedition League losing streak reach six games, as the Sasquatch dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Pierre Trappers on Saturday.
Pierre took the opener by a 4-3 count and grabbed the nightcap by a score of 14-3.
The losses drop the Sasquatch to 24-30 overall. Pierre improved its 2019 record to 30-25.
PIERRE 4, SPEARFISH 3: In the first game of the day, the Trappers scored a late run and held off the Sasquatch to pick up the win.
Spearfish scored the first run of the game as Z Westley crossed home plate on a passed ball in the top of the opening inning.
Pierre had an immediate answer in its half of the first inning when ken Scott scored on a Zane Phelps RBI single.
An error by the Trappers’ first baseman allowed Matt Crossley and Hayden Hastings to cross home, giving the Sasquatch the lead at 3-1.
You have free articles remaining.
The Trappers took over from there with a two more runs in the third, before putting the game away on a Billy Moreland RBI single.
Crossley and Westley paced Spearfish with one hit apiece.
PIERRE 14, SPEARFISH 3: A 12-run fifth inning proved to be Spearfish's undoing against the Trappers in the second game.
The Trappers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, while the Sasquatch couldn't muster a run over the first five innings.
Pierre touched Spearfish reliever Tyler Gustafson for 11 runs on eight hits and three walks while breaking the game open with 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Sasquatch pushed three runs across in the bottom of the seventh inning. Pinch hitter Ben Larson drove in Dawson Martin with a double and later scored and a Doc Holliday hit. Westley scored the other run for Spearfish.
The Sasquatch are now 1-9 in its last 10 games.