A seven-run seventh inning broke open a high-scoring but close Expedition League contest Sunday as the Spearfish Sasquatch downed the Hastings Sodbusters 17-10 at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Spearfish got the scoring started in the second inning on a two-RBI double from Josue Rangel. Jaxon Rosencranz knocked in a run a short time later to give the Sasquatch a 3-0 advantage heading into the fourth.
In the top half of the fourth, the Sodbusters battled back with a run and followed it up with seven more runs in the fifth to take the lead.
Down 8-3, Spearfish wasn’t going to go down without a fight as it came roaring back with five more runs of its own in the fifth.
Rosencranz added to his RBI single from the third inning when he belted a triple with the bases loaded to tie the game at eight runs apiece.
The Sasquatch regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Chad Call tagged home on a Brent Richey fielder’s choice.
They would then add to that lead with a big seventh that started with a Tucker Rowe RBI single.
You have free articles remaining.
Call brought in another run a short time later on an RBI single of his own, before crossing home on a Z Westley single in the next at bat.
Spearfish continued to pour it on, including RBI doubles from Joe Yorke and Richey to make it 16-8 heading into the eighth.
The Sasquatch hit the baseball up and down their lineup. Rangel and Rosencranz both finished with three hits. Call, Westley, Yorke, Richey and Martin had two each for Spearfish, which finished with 18 total hits.
Pineyro, McDonald and Hackman all had three hits for Hastings.
The teams combined for 10 extra-base hits among the 31 combined hits.
Spearfish (23-24) will take a day off before hitting the road to take on the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.