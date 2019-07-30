The Rapid City Post 22 Expos needed one more rally and maybe just a couple more inches in its quest for the Junior State American Legion baseball title Tuesday afternoon at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The Expos, despite going into the day unbeaten in the tournament, rebounded from a deflating 7-0 loss in the first game to the Renner Post 307 Kings, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the deciding contest into extra innings.
But Renner scored three times in the eighth and would go on for the 11-9 victory to capture the title.
After tying the second game, the Expos had a runner on second with two outs when Kai Jackson hit a tailing fly ball to left field that Renner's Zach Ridl, who was playing the defensive shift against the left-hander, was able to make a diving catch to save the game.
"Coming into the day I knew this team (Expos) was pretty good and the last time we played they handed it to us," Post 307 assistant coach Justin Aldrich said. "We just had to work our hardest and play the best ball that we can and see what happens. We came out with two wins today, so we'll take it."
It was a tough pair of losses for the Expos, who will still qualify for the Central Plains Regional Tournament (along with Renner) Aug. 7-11 in Fargo, N.D.
The 7-0 loss to begin the day and 4-0 deficit early in the second game put Post 22 with its back against the wall.
Expos head coach Ty Daly said it seemed like Renner was just a step or two ahead of them the whole day. Starting slow in the first game didn't help.
"We kind of got off on the wrong foot, but I was proud of the way the team battled," Daly said. "There were multiple times where we could have given up, but we didn't."
After Renner's 4-0 start in the second game, the Expos chipped away with two runs in the second and another in the third, but again fell behind when Renner scored twice in each of the fifth and sixth innings for an 8-4 lead with just three outs remaining.
But the Expos got two runs back with one swing of the bat, as right fielder Liam Porter belted a home run over the left field fence to make it an 8-6 game.
Renner made a pitching change from TJ Free to Aspen Dahl got two outs before the Expos rallied once again.
Wyatt Anderson reached on an error and scored on Dalton Klosterman's double. Easton Ogle ran for Klosterman and while on third base, scored on a wild pitch as Jake Solano drew a walk.
With Solano on second, Jackson lifted the fly ball to what seemed like an open spot in left field, only to see Ridl save the game for the Kings.
"We were a great play away from the win. Their left fielder made a great play," Daly said.
Post 307 came right back with three runs in the eighth, taking advantage of two early errors by the Expos with RBI singles by Teegan Schlimgen and Harry Hueners.
"I told them in the dugout that it was not over just because they scored four runs," Aldrich said. "It was just an extra inning, so let's keep it going by scoring runs. We just had to keep hitting the ball and see what happens."
Derek Yanders had a big game offensively for the Expos with three hits, while Porter, Sullivan and Klosterman all had two hits. Porter, who earned the Big Stick Award (10-of-19 hitting in the tournament) had three RBI, as did Hunter Tillery, while Klosterman drove in two runs.
Hueners had three hits for Post 307, while Schlimgen, Andrew Barr, Dalton Garbers and Ridl had two hits each.
In the first game, Post 307 pitcher Ethan Fredickson, who was named the tournament MVP (two wins), held the Expos to just five hits, walking one and striking out four.
"Ethan has been good all year," Aldrich said. "We were looking at the stats after the game and he has a .59 ERA (earned run average) in 52 innings. Ethan is a good pitcher and I trusted him the whole time."
Renner scored three times in the first and three more runs in the seventh for the dominating win. Ridl, Barr and TJ Free all had two hits.
Yanders had two hits for the Expos, 27-30.
"This team didn't quit all year. This team has been in the bottom of the depths this year and we came out of it. It was the same situation today," Daly said. "We were as low as we could be and we found a way. They came together as a team and found a way to scratch together four runs. It was incredible."