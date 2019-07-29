A three-run deficit in the first inning meant little harm to the Rapid City Post 22 Expos Monday night in the State Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Trailing 3-0 to Sioux Falls Post 15 East Nationals, the Expos would score four runs in the bottom of the inning and 13 more the rest of the way for a dominating 17-3 win.
With the victory, the Expos remain unbeaten and move into today's title game against Renner. Action begins at noon. If Renner wins the opener, a second title game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the first.
Monday night's game got off to a slow start on the mound for both teams, as Post 22 starting pitcher Derek Yanders got just two outs, giving up three runs, two walks, three hits and an error.
But Wyatt Anderson came in and got that final out to stop the bleeding and he would shut out Sioux Falls on five hits the rest of the way.
Of course, the Expo bats did the rest, pounding out 12 hits and forcing East to pull starting pitching Nate Olson, who didn't get an out, yielding the four runs on one hit and three walks.
Post 22 would then pour it on against three other Sioux Falls pitchers, scoring three runs in the second, one in the third and breaking it wide open with a nine-run fourth.
Liam Porter, Hunter Tillery and Anderson all carried heavy bats for the Expos, 27-28 on the season. Porter had two hits and knocked in five runs, while Tillery and Anderson had three hits each, both knocking in two runs.
Derrik Luke also knocked in a pair of runs, while Dalton Klosterman, Yanders, Jed Sullivan, Gunner Heuchert and Drew Scherbenske all had one RBI in the slug-fest.
Jaden Fertel had two RBI for East, while Brady Christoffels knocked in a pair of runs for East.
RENNER 9, POST 320 SHOOTERS 4: A six-run first inning was the difference in Monday's other semifinal contest.
Renner Post 307 Kings took control early and led by as much as 9-2 and will face Rapid City Post 22 Expos in today's title game.
Aspen Dahl led Renner with three hits, while Teegan Schlimgen knocked in three runs and Andrew Barr and Harry Hueners both brought home a pair of runs.
Hueners got the win on the mound for Renner giving up seven hits and four runs in five innings, while Dalton Gerbers pitched two scoreless innings.
Gabe Darrow had two hits for the Shooters, while Jimmy Rogers and Ryan Rufledt had one RBI each.
With the loss, the Shooters finish the season at 28-18.