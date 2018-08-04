The Rapid City Post 22 Expos and Rapid City Post 320 Shooters both came up short in their attempts to play on the final day of the State Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.
On Saturday, the Expos fell to Renner 3-1 and the Shooters dropped a 10-4 decision to Watertown. Both games were elimination games.
Renner vs. Expos
The Expos never could get their offense untracked against the Royals. Renner scored single runs in the first and second innings, but Post 22 cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Renner added another run in the sixth, but the Expos came up empty in their final two at-bats.
The Expos had just five hits from five different players.
Jake Goble started the game on the mound and lasted just two outs, giving up one run and walking three. Blake Weaver pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and two runs, while Brayden Burrus pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
The Expos finished the season at 35-21.
Watertown vs. Shooters
Things were looking up for the Shooters, who led 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth, but Watertown exploded for seven runs in the sixth and coasted to the win.
Post 320 scored single runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.
Riley Larson led the way with two hits and two RBI, while J.T. Kostenbauer and Mitch Sand both had two hits and one RBI each. The Shooters out-hit Watertown 10-6.
Blain McQuay only gave up two hits through 5 1/3 innings, but gave up seven runs. Logan Miller got the other two outs but yielded four hits and three runs.
The Shooters finished the year at 25-15.
Sasquatch fall to Pioneers
In their second to last game of their inaugural season, the Spearfish Sasquatch fell to the Western Nebraska Pioneers 9-3 Saturday in Gering, Nebraska.
The Pioneers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and never looked back. The Sasquatch scored twice in the fifth and another run in the seventh.
Anthony Rodriguez had two hits and two RBI for Spearfish, 24-37, while Brandon Bohning and Nolan Metcalf both had three hits for Western Nebraska, 45-17. Travis Turney hit a two-run home run for the Pioneers.
Riley McSherry took the loss for the Sasquatch, falling to 2-5 on the season. McSherry gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings. Jack Mattson pitched four innings for the Sasquatch, giving up three hits and two runs.
The two teams will closeout the regular season tonight in Spearfish at 4:35 p.m.