The Rapid City Post 320 Expos moved into the title game Thursday of the Junior Region 3A American Legion baseball tournament with a 4-0 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Shooters, however, bounced back to hold off the Post 22 Bullets 10-9 and will meet the Expos again for the championship, which begins at noon. An if necessary game would follow.
The Expos stopped the Shooters on five hits as Isaac Arnold pitched the first six innings, giving up three hits and striking out 10, while Bryaden Burrus pitched the final inning.
Colton Hartford and Dave Julius both had two hits for the Expos. Sam Matthes had two hits for the Shooters.
Against the Bullets, the Shooters raced out to a 10-2 lead before the Bullets scored twice in the sixth and five times in the seventh to make things interesting.
Matthes and Tyler Danley both had three hits for the Shooters and Devon Taylor and Derek Yanders had two hits each for the Bullets.
Earlier in the day, the Bullets eliminated Pierre 11-1 as Connor Knudsen had two hits and two RBI and Devon Taylor knocked in three runs.
Risers win first game of 16U tournament
The Rapid City Post 320 Risers opened up the State 16U Tournament with a convincing 10-0 win over Brandon Valley.
The Risers led 6-0 after two innings.
Gage Darrow had two hits and two RBI for the Risers, while Cam Jackson had a grand slam home run.
Garrett Grismer picked up the win, giving up just two hits in five innings, striking out four.
The Riser face Brookings today at 6 p.m.
Drillers get Black Hills Amateur League tourney win
The Drillers opened the Black Hills Amateur Baseball League postseason tournament with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Red Angels in the bottom of the ninth at McKeague Field.
Tonight, the A's will take on the Blue Angels at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Red Angels will take on the loser of the A's/Blue Angels game and the winner of tonight's game will face the Drillers at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament will conclude on Sunday.