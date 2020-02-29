Faith girls earn SoDak 16 berth

The Faith girls' basketball team earned a trip to the SoDak 16 with a 60-39 win over Wapaka Saturday in Faith.
The Longhorns had little trouble from the start, leading 2-9 at the end of he first quarter and 40-15 at halftime.
Sydnie Schauer led the way for Faith with 17 points, followed by Lindsay Wilken with 14 and Kaycee Groves with 12.
Cegmone Eagleman led Wapaka with 11 points.
Faith, 20-2 and the No. 3 seed, will now meet No. 14 Kimball/White Lake in Fort Pierre Thursday at 6 p.m. MT. Wapaka finished the season at 14-4.
NEWELL 62, DUPREE 58: The Lady Irrigators held off the Tigers Saturday to earn a spot in the SoDak 16.
No other results were made available.
Newell, 14-7 and the No. 13 seed, will face No. 4 Faulkton Area Thursday in Fort Pierre at 4:30 p.m. MT.
Dupree closed the season at 15-7
WHITE RIVER 55, LYMAN 50: The Tigers earned a SoDak 16 berth with a tough win over the Raiders Saturday.
No other results were made available.
White River, 17-5 and the No. 10 seed, face No. 7 De Smet Thursday in Mitchell at 5 p.m. MT. Lyman finished the season at 15-7.
Boys Basketball
YANKTON 81, DOUGLAS 31: The No. 2 Bucks rolled to an easy win over the Patriots Saturday in Box Elder.
Yankton led 44-7 at halftime.
Matthew Mors led the Bucks with 20 points, while Hunter Kotrous added 11 points and Jaden Kral scored 10 points.
Darrell Knight led Douglas with seven points and Jacob Steele scored six.
Douglas finished the regular season at 8-11.