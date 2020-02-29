Faith girls earn SoDak 16 berth

The Faith girls' basketball team earned a trip to the SoDak 16 with a 60-39 win over Wapaka Saturday in Faith.

The Longhorns had little trouble from the start, leading 2-9 at the end of he first quarter and 40-15 at halftime.

Sydnie Schauer led the way for Faith with 17 points, followed by Lindsay Wilken with 14 and Kaycee Groves with 12.

Cegmone Eagleman led Wapaka with 11 points.

Faith, 20-2 and the No. 3 seed, will now meet No. 14 Kimball/White Lake in Fort Pierre Thursday at 6 p.m. MT. Wapaka finished the season at 14-4.

NEWELL 62, DUPREE 58: The Lady Irrigators held off the Tigers Saturday to earn a spot in the SoDak 16.

No other results were made available.

Newell, 14-7 and the No. 13 seed, will face No. 4 Faulkton Area Thursday in Fort Pierre at 4:30 p.m. MT.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dupree closed the season at 15-7

WHITE RIVER 55, LYMAN 50: The Tigers earned a SoDak 16 berth with a tough win over the Raiders Saturday.

No other results were made available.