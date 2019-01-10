The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that forward Justin Faryna has made his return to Rapid City to play for the Rush in the second half of the 2018-19 ECHL season.
He will make his season debut Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers and will wear his familiar No. 18 jersey number, with Tyler Poulsen switching to No. 14.
Faryna comes back to the Rush having last skated with the team in the 2014-15 ECHL season. The 6-foot, 195-pound forward spent the last three years in the EIHL in Europe playing for the Dundee Stars for a pair of seasons and the Cardiff Devils last year and at the start of this year.
Faryna helped lead the Devils to Ehrhardt Conference Championship, EIHL Championship, and EIHL Playoff Championship last year, marking his first titles as a professional hockey player. In total in his three-plus seasons in Europe, he amassed 70 goals, 59 assists, and 129 points in 152 games.
“I cannot express enough how excited I am to have Justin back in a Rush uniform. ‘Farns’ always stands out as one of the best teammates I’ve ever had in my career, and his energy and veteran standing will immensely help my young locker room,” said Rush coach Daniel Tetrault. “Justin plays a complete game. He hits, he leads, he kills penalties, and he is a heart and soul player. He’s the kind of player that you don’t have to worry about in your locker room because you’ll always get 100 percent out of him. Farns leads by example, and heading into a crucial second half of the season, we’re going to rely on that leadership as we make a run to the postseason.”
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Faryna, 30, is in his seventh year of professional hockey, played his first three seasons pro with the Rush, starting in the 2012-13 CHL Season. In his three years at Rpaid City, Faryna suited up in 148 games, earning 24 goals, 20 assists, and 44 points with 277 PIM.
The Rush return home Friday and Saturday night against the Tulsa Oilers. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.