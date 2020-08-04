You have permission to edit this article.
Field finalized for state tourney
LEGION BASEBALL

Post 22-Post 320 Baseball

Rapid City Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve congratulates Bransen Kuehl after Kuehl hit his second home run of the game during the Hardhats’ American Legion super-regional baseball playoff series sweep of Rapid City Post 320 on Monday at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City.

 Jeff Easton

Brandon Valley Post 131 knocked off Mitchell Post 18 11-4 in Game 3 of their super-regional playoff series Tuesday to secure the final spot in the Final Four of the 2020 South Dakota American Legion baseball tournament.

Rapid City Post 22 enters the double-elimination state tournament as the No. 1. The Hardhats (34-10) play fourth-seeded Renner Post 307 (20-15) at 7:30 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City.

Brandon Valley (28-11), the second seed, opens the tournament at 5 p.m. against No. 3 Pierre Post 8 (32-16).

The tournament runs through Sunday at Pete Lien Field.

