Field finalized for state tourney

Brandon Valley Post 131 knocked off Mitchell Post 18 11-4 in Game 3 of their super-regional playoff series Tuesday to secure the final spot in the Final Four of the 2020 South Dakota American Legion baseball tournament.

Rapid City Post 22 enters the double-elimination state tournament as the No. 1. The Hardhats (34-10) play fourth-seeded Renner Post 307 (20-15) at 7:30 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City.

Brandon Valley (28-11), the second seed, opens the tournament at 5 p.m. against No. 3 Pierre Post 8 (32-16).

The tournament runs through Sunday at Pete Lien Field.

