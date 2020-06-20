Filipek, Haugen lead state rodeo winners

“It’s been a really great couple of weeks for me,” Stevens said. “I tried to go into the short-go not worrying about what I needed to do. I didn’t want to make myself too nervous and too worked up but just go out and making the runs I knew I could do. And I finally had some good luck fall my way after a rough couple of years at state finals so it’s really exciting to finally see things fall together.”

Caspers followed up her second-place finish in poles with another solid run in barrel racing — second in the short-go. The excellent short-go runs in the two events enabled the New Underwood junior to win the average in both as well thereby assuring a pair of qualifications for her first trip to the high school finals.

“I was really nervous going out tonight and am really pleased that we were able to make a couple of clean runs when we needed to,” Caspers said. “I didn’t do as well at regions as I had hoped, so to come here and do this exceeded my expectations.”

In steer wrestling, a trio of newcomers led by state champion Tegun Spring (Enning) joined last year’s defending champion Wyatt Tibbitts (Hot Springs), who shared third spot with Talon Elshere (Hereford), in earning trips to Nationals. Elshere made the big leap in the short go vaulting from seventh overall into the third spot by virtue of winning the average.