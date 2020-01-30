FINNELL: Kobe Bryant impacted LA like no other

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The game-winning jumper against Phoenix in the 2006 playoffs, 81 points against Toronto, the Achilles injury in 2013 and the 60-point game against the Utah Jazz to close out his career.

Just to name a few.

But I think more than anything, I will remember the person he had become since retirement — the guy who seemed to be at the happiest point in his life a a family man. The guy who took his 13-year-old daughter to different games league wide, showing her the players of today. Giving her tips along the way. Watching those two talk about basketball, with Kobe nodding his head, while she explained something, will always stick with me.

To me, those videos have been the hardest to watch.

Gianna had the best teacher one could ask for when it came to learning basketball. But more than that, she had the best teacher possible when it came to work ethic and becoming a tenacious competitor.

I had no doubt we were going to see her carry on her dad’s legacy in the near future.

When we talk about the overall impact Kobe had, it isn’t only about his time on the court.