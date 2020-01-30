FINNELL: Kobe Bryant impacted LA like no other

The last week has been hard for many, to say the least.
Last Sunday, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
This was one of the few “where were you” moments I’ve experienced in my lifetime.
I received a text Sunday morning while driving that asked if this “Kobe death thing” is a hoax. I didn’t think much of it, but once I got home I browsed the internet for a bit. I didn’t see much right off the bat, but Twitter kept crashing, so I knew something was going on.
Once I turned the TV on, I got the confirmation I was dreading.
As selfish as it sounds, a week later, I still find it hard to process.
I grew up a huge Lakers fan, spending the first 20 years of my life in South Gate, Calif., just a half an hour away from downtown Los Angeles and "The House that Kobe Built," the Staples Center.
I started watching the Lakers in 1999, the year before they started their three-peat.
The playoffs the next year were exhilarating, even for a 10-year-old who just gained an interest in the sport. The Lakers won a tough seven-game series against the Trailblazers, before going on to win the title in a six games against Jalen Rose, Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers.
From that point, I was hooked.
After Shaq was traded to the Heat a few years later, Kobe and the Lakers hit a bit of a low point. They struggled the next season and couldn’t get past the first round in the two seasons that followed.
Instead of spending time with my friends, like a normal teenager, I spent that time in my house watching those Laker games. I made it a point to watch every game, no matter what.
Even when Smush Parker and Luke Walton were part of the starting lineup.
But why? Why watch a team that seemingly wasn’t going anywhere?
The answer was simple, when Kobe Bryant played basketball, anything could happen. Not to mention, with that guy leading the way, I knew they’d figure it out and right the ship.
Luckily, I was able to watch the Lakers win two more titles in my late teens.
Watching Kobe play basketball was special. He played with a tenacity that was unmatched. He worked harder than everyone else and it showed. You knew that no matter what the score was, he would play as hard as he possibly could.
And, most of the time, he would do it with a handful of injuries.
Looking back, there are so many moments that come to mind when I think about Kobe’s 20-year career.
You have free articles remaining.
The game-winning jumper against Phoenix in the 2006 playoffs, 81 points against Toronto, the Achilles injury in 2013 and the 60-point game against the Utah Jazz to close out his career.
Just to name a few.
But I think more than anything, I will remember the person he had become since retirement — the guy who seemed to be at the happiest point in his life a a family man. The guy who took his 13-year-old daughter to different games league wide, showing her the players of today. Giving her tips along the way. Watching those two talk about basketball, with Kobe nodding his head, while she explained something, will always stick with me.
To me, those videos have been the hardest to watch.
Gianna had the best teacher one could ask for when it came to learning basketball. But more than that, she had the best teacher possible when it came to work ethic and becoming a tenacious competitor.
I had no doubt we were going to see her carry on her dad’s legacy in the near future.
When we talk about the overall impact Kobe had, it isn’t only about his time on the court.
One of the most interesting aspects about all of this is the outpouring of love and support from people in every walk of life. When is the last time you saw the biggest stars from every platform talking about someone passing in this capacity? For the first time in many years, people are united, even if it is as a part of the grieving process.
For the first time in a while, social media wasn’t just a cesspool of negativity as so many honored Kobe in their own way.
Just watching guys that played with Kobe, guys that played against him and those who have just crossed paths with him along the way talk about him has been amazing. Every single day since Sunday, we have heard different stories from a wide array of individuals.
Over the last couple of years, since he retired, we have seen so may different things from him. He won an Oscar for an animated short. He was coaching his daughter’s basketball team and became one of the biggest advocates of women’s basketball at every level.
While he was not playing basketball anymore, he was still a huge part of it.
While it may be a sobering thought, the superhero we see on the movie screen is not real. But, that isn’t to say superheroes aren’t real. Kobe Bryant was much more than just a basketball player. He shined brightest in a city full of stars. While he wasn’t perfect, he had a profound impact on anybody and everybody who crossed paths with him.
If there is one thing this tragedy can teach us, it is that life is short and can be tragically random. Tell the people you care about that you love them.
Rest in power to all of those who tragically passed that day.
Rest in power, Gianna Bryant.
And rest in power Kobe Bryant. It is impossible to put into words what you meant to so many people.
I may just be some random punk kid from South Gate, but I know there will never be another like you.
Honestly, I don't think basketball will never be the same.
Aaron Finnell is a sports clerk for the Rapid City Journal.