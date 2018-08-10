No games have been played but there are seven state leaders in the first South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll released Friday afternoon.
Five returning state champions start the season at No. 1 with just Mitchell on top of Class 11AA over defending champion Pierre and Dakota Valley picked ahead of Class 11A champion Madison.
Sioux Falls Washington (11AAA), Sioux Falls Christian (11B), Gregory (9AA), Britton-Hecla (9A) and Sully Buttes (9B) were also picked as preseason leaders. No team was an unanimous choice.
In West River, Colome was picked third in 9B (80 votes), St. Thomas More was picked fourth in 11A (68), while Harding County was fifth in 9B (28 points).
Other area teams receiving votes, but not in the top five were: Rapid City Stevens (five votes, 11AAA), Rapid City Central (one vote, 11AAA), Sturgis (10 votes 11AA), Douglas (one vote 11AA), Belle Fourche (one vote, 11A), Timber Lake (five votes, 9A) and Wall (six votes, 9B).
Action kicks off Thursday with nine-man and 11B action, while all over 11-man games will begin August 24-25.
Media Poll
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Washington (26);138
2. SF O’Gorman (2);97
3. SF Roosevelt;83
4. Brandon Valley;67
5. SF Lincoln;28
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.
Class 11AA
1. Mitchell (22);133
2. Pierre (3);103
3. Harrisburg (3);96
4. Yankton;53
5. Huron;19
Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (14);113
2. Madison (10);104
3. Tea Area (4);95
4. St. Thomas More;68
5. Dell Rapids;24
Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche 1.
Class 11B
1. SF Christian (23);134
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4);109
3. Winner;74
4. Sioux Valley (1);56
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton;32
Receiving votes: Canton 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (14);113
2. Miller/Highmore-Harrold (9);105
3. Wolsey-Wessington (2);75
4. Irene-Wakonda (1);55
5. Webster Area (2);49
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, North Border 7, Bon Homme 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 2, Kimball/White Lake 1.
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (16);122
2. Howard (10);120
3. Corsica-Stickney (1);74
4. Warner;54
5. Clark/Willow Lake (1);35
Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 8, Timber Lake 5, Potter County 1, Alcester-Hudson 1.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (20);127
2. Castlewood (3);88
3. Colome (3);80
4. Colman-Egan (2);78
5. Harding County;28
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 13, Wall 6.