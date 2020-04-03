First-year Mines coach Charlie Flohr and staff doing virtual spring ball coaching

The Mines coaches put everything possible online, including the playbook, and what they are looking to install on offense, defense and special teams.

Just like a normal spring season.

"They look through it and continue to learn what we're doing from a football standpoint," he said.

Much of what they are doing at this time is to get the players to understand their system. Flohr said obviously they would love to see them get into the physical side of things and actually run the plays, but he added that when you really break down football and sports in general, a lot of it is what you know and how you go about in certain situations.

"We want to make sure the kids have our information, whether it is online or in meetings," Flohr said. "Our kids are in the same situation as everybody else in the country right now. They're having to learn some schemes that are a little bit different from what they've known, but our kids have been very receptive to everything that we've been able to do with them.

"They're getting used to the new normal right now like everybody in the country and in the world."

As a head coach, Flohr said he tries to meet with every position group once a week so those players can see him and ask him questions.