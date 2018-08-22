Though a welcome cooling trend early in the week holds promise for better fishing prospects down the road, last week’s results remained similar to much of August with fish, fishermen, and a suitable connection between generally less than desired. At least from the fishermen’s perspective that is. The cooler nights should soon setup area lakes for excellent fall fishing and prairie lakes and ponds should begin to produce a solid bass bite as well. Another incentive to test the waters this weekend: with area schools opening next week and school activities moving to the fore on social calendars, this weekend may be one of the last opportunities to enjoy a family outdoor outing.
Angostura Reservoir: Plenty of baitfish for walleye to munch on coupled with high water temps continue to plague fishing prospects. Some crappie activity, particularly near the south marina, and carp activity for those who like their fish smoked largely sums up last week’s activity.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Bites still on slow side though temperature drop and recent rains are helping to stoke future prospects. And a few walleye — mostly slot fish — did show up last week. And shore fishermen along the channel were finding smallmouth bass activity.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Excellent stream fishing continues, and as flows decrease, dry fly fishing opportunities are beginning to improve. And an excellent time to explore with dry/dropper and hopper/dropper rigs. Rapid — both above and below Pactola — Castle, and Spearfish Creeks are likely hotspots at present.
Black Hills Lakes: Cooler waters on Black Hills lakes such as Center, Dalton, Legion, Horsethief and Roubaix should amp up what has been a fairly steady trout bite.
Pactola Reservoir: Not much activity reported last week as both fish and fishermen were apparently taking a breather. Some northern pike activity in Jenney Gulch has been reported recently — frozen smelt and large spoons trolled at two mile an hour — as well as a few trout and some panfish action in bays.
Sheridan Lake: Cooler nights have dropped water temps into the low 60s which should be a boon to fishing prospects in the near future. Crappies were the name of the game last week with some groups limiting out. Schools are scattered, however, and movement is generally required. Buoy lines and around the point across from the marina have been the hot spots.
Stockade Lake: A few bluegill, perch and the occasional small northern have been showing up on minnows or crawlers though fish are scattered.
Lake Oahe: Walleye are moving into shallower water as lake temps cool. Smallmouth bass are moving up as well and with the transition, finding the right depth can take some time. Morning hours are the most productive and nightcrawler rigs the most effective. Some nice sized catfish, smallmouth bass, and salmon (25-30 pounds) in deep water at the face of the dam are being caught as well.
Lake Sharpe: West Bend continues to produce limits including some fish in the 20-25 inch range. Most of the activity is centered at depths of 10-20 foot of water near ridge line and points. Plugs/snap weights worked deep are working as well as minnows/leeches/crawlers on bouncer rigs.
Lake Francis Case: Okay fishing around Chamberlain though better bite is in Big Bend Dam area. Working spinners and crawlers at depths of 20-30 feet of water has been the ticket. Walleye are generally small with sorting required to limit out. Also, some catfish and white bass activity reported.
