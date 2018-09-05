Cooling temps in lakes and lowered flows in area streams would seem to portend excellent fall fishing in the Black Hills area. Stream fishing perhaps has the best of it at present, though the walleye bite in prairie lakes is showing signs of a wakeup call as well. And on an even more positive note, the weather forecast appears flushed with a nice mix of warm days and the crisp autumn days that provide such a breathtaking visual accompaniment to every outdoor experience in the Hills this time of the year.
With that thought in mind, here are some spots where beauty and fishing success are perhaps best matched.
Angostura Reservoir: Holiday weekend brought out both anglers and those seeking a possible last weekend in the sun. Recreational aspirants had the best of it for the most part as walleye were scattered and difficult to locate. Stirrings however of an improved situation to come as water cools. A nice catfish bite reported (15-20 feet of water on crawlers), and the crappie bite remains strong near the tires of the south marina.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity remains on the slow side. Fish are showing up on fish finders though appetites are sated by the abundance of shad in the lake. However, a 28-inch walleye was taken off the dam, a fact that may provide hope for anglers willing to get out early or stay late. Periods of time when shad move into shallower water and walleye are hot on their heels.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Setting up to be an excellent fall fishing season as water levels have lowered to optimum levels. Grasshopper patterns and other attractor and terrestrial dry flies should do the trick.
Black Hills Lakes: Cooler temps in the hills, particularly at night, should allow for excellent trout bite at Center, Horsethief, and Legion Lakes in the upcoming weeks. Nightcrawlers have been working best.
Deerfield Reservoir: No reports received last week other than from trout fishermen noting success in Castle Creek, both above and below. Based upon those successes and recent reports, trout bite is probably picking up in Deerfield as well.
Pactola Reservoir: Some northern pike in Jenney Gulch (large spoons and frozen smelt), an occasional laker mid-lake (80 feet and deeper) on shiny spoons and smelt, and the occasional catch of perch or crappie in bays sums it up.
Rapid Creek (through the city): Opportunities abound as tricos are hatching in the morning and caddis in the evening along with terrestrial patterns throughout the day. Trout have been at various depths though lowering water levels should segregate into deeper slots and holes.
Sheridan Lake: A busy place over the weekend with some fishing success reported as well. Bass, large and small, were being caught in the area around the marina docks, and a few northern pike were showing up near the Spring Creek inflow.
Lake Oahe: Walleye continue to move into shallower water with the best action now located in 10-20 feet of water on crawlers and minnows, and 20-40 feet when pulling plugs. And even shallower in Cheyenne, and Spring Creek areas. Fish are scattered, however, and some searching required. Best bite remains during early morning hours.
Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye are available though 15-inch limit is now back in effect. West Bend area remains the most active area with fish located in 10-30 feet of water along breakpoints and channel breaks. Most bait options are working in shallower water while plugs are preferable at deeper depths. Some activity below dams during periods of water release.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has slowed in Chamberlain area and anglers have been responding by working Big Bend Dam area — spinners and crawlers at depths of 20-30 feet of water — or farther south near Platte working similar setups.
