Last week’s frigid weather hampered fishing activity in the area though warmer days are upon the horizon as temperatures are expected soar into the 20s the remainder of the week, and climb into the 30s next week (with perhaps a peek at a 40s or two). Colder nighttime temperatures and plenty of solid ice on area lakes should provide plenty of opportunities for ice fishermen to enjoy an extended hard water season in the Black Hills this spring. Well, at least those who don’t mind a few snowflakes now and then.
Roughing it a bit may be a necessity for some, however, as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, has decreed Sunday, March 10th, as the removal day for permanent shelters on South Dakota lakes.
Though reports were limited last week as many anglers chose to savor the warmth of home to an experience in the great outdoors, those who ventured out were able to locate hungry fish. With that in mind, here’s a look at possible hotspots.
Angostura Reservoir: Plenty of ice at present and walleye activity has been reported in bays with fish typically located at depths of 35-40 feet and responding to minnows.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No activity reported last week due to inclement weather. Temperatures predicted in the 20’s may attract some fishermen this week as access to dock will be open though drifting snow may be a problem in the ice in spots.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Streams are likely a week or so away awaiting above freezing temperatures. Even then, Czech nymphing techniques or Tenkara rods will be must while temperatures hover around the freezing mark.
Deerfield Reservoir: Lots of workable ice — 30 inches or so in places for those with auger extensions — and anglers have been catching a lot of nice trout on small minnows. Also, a few lakers have been showing up as well on golden shiners or smelt.
Pactola Reservoir: Lake trout have been the hot bite on the lake recently though locating can be a problem as the lakers are scattered at depths ranging from 20-85 feet of water and are moving about. Smelt, golden shiners, or chubs are recommended.
Prairie Lakes: Activity limited for the most part in the area due to heavy snow cover.
Shadehill Reservoir: Very little activity at this time as access is limited due to drifting snow.
Sheridan Lake: Continued perch and trout activity reported near the north marina. Small minnows and maggots are the best choices for the perch and assorted panfish while shiners and fatheads are recommended for the occasional northern pike being taken near the inlet along highway 385.
Stockade Lake: Smallmouth bass activity reported recently along with some perch and trout activity. Small minnows are working well for all species.
Lake Oahe: No fishing last week due to blizzard conditions in the area. Warmer temps ahead may provide some opportunities for ice fishermen to locate northern pike who will soon be roaming the shallows for spawning locations.
Lake Sharpe: Little change as weather continues to limit activities on the lake. When conditions allow, stilling basin, Farm Island, Hippo Lake, and West Bend and Joe Creek areas to the south should have some walleye action.
Lake Francis Case: No report received.
Current Fishing Events
The Rooster Ice Fishing Species contest continues until the ice is determined to be unsafe, which could be awhile yet. Still time to enter. Current leaders: Crappie — 1.12lb, Northern — 14.3lb, Blue Gil — .9lb, Perch — 1.3lb. Lake Trout — 38 inches (released),
The Rooster bait shop’s West River South Dakota NORTHERN PIKE CHALLENGE thru March 17. No fee required though registration at The Rooster is required. A $500 Rooster gift certificate will be awarded for the largest pike caught over 25 pounds.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.