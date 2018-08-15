The sound of quiet returned to the Black Hills area this week as another Sturgis Bike Rally faded in the rear view mirror. Unfortunately for area anglers, quiet best described fishing activity in the area as most lakes and streams remained on the slow side as well, a situation likely exacerbated by hot weather.
On the more positive side of the ledger, a dip in temperatures predicted for the weekend may accelerate the bite as well as providing a more pleasant fishing milieu for all concerned. And, though the bite may be slower than wished overall, here are some area spots where the anglers who ventured out last week experienced luck that if not spectacular certainly reached reasonable expectations.
Angostura Reservoir: Shad hatch continues to make finding hungry walleye a hit and miss proposition. The fish taken are typically located in 15-18 foot of water and responding to bottom bouncers and crawlers. Crappie remain active with the busiest activity located around the tires at south marina with minnows as the bait of choice.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Hot weather and an abundance of bait fish in 75 degree waters kept a damper on the walleye bite last week. Those factors coupled with the the busy roads of bike rally activity kept fishing to a minimum. Cooler weather for one of the last weekends before high school activities move into high gear may spur interest this weekend.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Despite some rainfall, flows on area streams have generally come down particularly on Rapid Creek. Temperatures expected to be in the 70’s and low 80’s predicted for the next week should offer up excellent conditions with more fish looking up and aggressively hitting hopper and terrestrial patterns.
Black Hills Lakes: Center, Dalton, Legion, Horsethief and Roubaix Lakes are producing plenty of stocked trout activity. Crawlers and salmon eggs are the baits of choice.
Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike bite in Jenney Gulch spiked a bit last week with frozen smelt and large spoons trolled at two mile an hour stirring up most of the action. Some nice trout--14 inches plus (one keeper only allowed)--are also on the prow.
Sheridan Lake: Rally traffic limited fishing activity last week. Trout bite has been steady and a few northern, typically small, are being caught as well.
Stockade Lake: An active bluegill bite in progress with some nice-sized specimens being taken. Perch and a few northern are being caught also though catches of both tend to be on the small side both in numbers and size.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite continues what has been a very welcome trend on the big lake as a return of smelt to the lake has stimulated walleye action. And with decent sized fish in the takes with limits of eaters often the norm. Sully Flats and Peoria Flats have been very active. Go deep has been the watchword as fish are generally found in 50-60 feet of water. Bouncer/crawler rigs usually attract fish though minnows, leeches and plugs are working as well. Also, the salmon bite at the face of the dam--80 foot depths--is picking up speed with catches in the 25 pound range showing up with more frequency.
Lake Sharpe: West Bend and Joe Creek areas have been producing limits with the fish located in deeper water particularly in the vicinity of sunken trees. Crawlers and bottom bouncers are working best though finding a spot to work among the sometimes heavy boat traffic can be burdensome.
Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity below Big Bend Dam and in the Chamberlain area though majority of fish caught are on the small side. Fish are scattered though typically located in 15-25 foot of water. Spinners and crawlers are recommended.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.