With another week of ice fishermen’s weather on tap — at least for those with toasty ice shacks or a ready stash of cold weather gear — the chances of tugging a fish through a well-situated hole in the ice appears promising as well.
Black Hills area lakes are accessible and ice is solid. As always, beware pressure points in most places. Mid-lake Pactola and Angostura are the only exceptions. And fishing has been steady if not spectacular in area lakes as well though the action at the large, plains lakes, Orman and Angostura, has been somewhat slower despite a slight upsurge in walleye activity at Angostura this past week.
On an even more positive note — at least for early birds and those entertaining thoughts of brighter days ahead—the South Dakota GF&P will be accepting Memorial Day weekend campsite and camping cabin reservations as of this Saturday. Reservations can be made online at www.campsd.com or by phone at 1-800-710-2267.
Angostura Reservoir: Solid ice in bays and reports of a much-improved walleye bite recently. Fish are deep, 40 feet of water, and responding to minnows or golden shiners. Horsehead and Shep’s Canyon areas have been the busiest areas.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fourteen below temps greeted early arriving ice fishermen on Tuesday. With that being said, the ice is solid in most areas though foot traffic only is advised at Gaden’s Point where ice is in the six-inch range. A few walleyes, mostly over (generally just barely) and the occasional crappie are being caught below the dam.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Little change on the fly fishing front as cold and snowy weather makes area streams largely inaccessible. With that, perhaps a perfect time to plan a trip to a trout stream in Arizona.
Custer State Park lakes: Good ice and plenty of panfish and trout activity awaits. Waxworms and small jigs tipped with minnows recommended.
Deerfield Reservoir: Steady trout and perch (mostly on the small side) activity continues throughout the lake. Waxworms and small minnows are the tickets for trout and panfish, and golden shiners for lake trout. Ice conditions are excellent and most anglers are driving vehicles on to the ice though snow buildup has led to a few sticky situations.
Pactola Reservoir: The current hot spot in the Black Hills, anglers are finding solid northern pike, trout, and panfish bites on the south end of the lake with golden shiners working best on pike and trout and maggots or waxworms on the panfish.
Sheridan Lake: Activity, successful applications at least, slowed down a bit last week as perch bite dropped off. Most of the action last week was center on the south end by anglers dangling golden shiners in hopes of catching northern pike.
Stockade Lake: Little change with lots of panfish activity continuing (maggots and waxworms) as well as some trout catches. Fish are scattered and searching required to find the current hotspot.
Lake Oahe: Northern pike activity in bays with either hook and line or spear continues while walleye activity remains stagnant.
Lake Sharpe: Reports of walleye activity is somewhat hit or miss though anglers are out with shacks both in stilling basin and at mouth of marina in Pierre area as well as at Farm Island and Hippo Lake. Also, catches of walleye reported father south at West Bend and Joe Creek.
Lake Francis Case: Weather coupled with aftermath of recent Chamberlain/ Oacoma walleye fishing tournament kept fishing activity to a minimum last week.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments (applications and info available at area fishing supply stores):
Saturday: Hooked on Hardwater ice fishing tournament at Deerfield Lake sponsored by The Club for Boys. The annual tournament matches 60 club members with 60 pro fishermen from the around the ice belt for a morning of fishing. The outing is preceded by a Friday night pro and member social. For more information, contact The Club for Boys, (605) 343-3500.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.