With the arrival of spring on Wednesday, and temperatures predicted to soar into the high 50s today and near that for the foreseeable future, area fishermen will have plenty of options during the next week or two. Anglers should be able to enjoy the last days of ice fishing in the area, experience increasing trout activity on area streams, or if neither of those two options are possibly, simply make plans for the upcoming open water fishing.
For ice fishermen, most of the Black Hills lakes remain in workable condition. And likely will be for a week or so, though with warmer temps and runoffs rising, caution is advised. Area creeks are running high and muddy at present though trout are being caught.
And, hopefully, spring has sprung, the lion roared, and March will go out like a lamb.
Angostura Reservoir: With the runoff from the Cheyenne river at a high stage and a lot of water on the ice, the lake is at shut-down status until the situation stabilizes. Next activity will likely be open water fishing.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Water is being released over the dam now and the canal is opening up. There is still good ice, a situation that will deteriorate rather quickly so caution is advised. Below the dam perhaps has the best ice--and a few walleyes are being caught as well as perch and bass--though access will become increasingly difficult for a while due to muddy conditions.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Much improved conditions both in terms of weather and fishing success. Water has a bit of color at present from runoff, a situation that will lost for a few days. With that, fishing streamers with a good amount of flash or larger nymph patterns is recommended until streams clear and dry fly fishing improves.
Deerfield Reservoir: Ice conditions remain excellent as does perch bite though many of the fish caught are on the small side. And lake trout are still being caught on golden shiners.
Pactola Reservoir: A steady northern pike bite reported in bays on live bait--golden shiners or sucker chubs. Fish are being located at various depths anywhere from 20-85 feet of water. Some trout activity on occasion with minnows the bait of choice.
Prairie Lakes: Lakes are unfishable at present. Are either snowed in or water-covered from runoff.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite continues near the north boat ramp with fish located at depths of 15-20 feet and responding to small minnows.
Stockade Lake: Smallmouth bass and perch activity reported on small minnows. On a cautionary note, the north end of the lake is slushy, and thus should be avoided.
Lake Oahe: Northern pike action should improve with runoff from adjacent streams creating warmer water and attracting pike. And who knows, possibly a state record catch.
Lake Sharpe: Due to flood conditions downstream, not much water being released at present (3,000-5,000 feet per second the last few days) though river is open from the dam to the Bad River and a few boats were out earlier in the week. Muddy water will likely curtail success levels for a spell.
Lake Francis Case: Weather logged at present.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.