With the dogs days of August upon us, and the warmer waters therewish associated, an old truism about summer fishing often kicks in: on many bodies of water, 80 percent of the fish are congregated in 20 percent of the water. And thus more than ever, location, location, location becomes a critical element to filling out a stringer. Space, structure, and taking it deep, particularly later in the day, become vital concerns. With the hunt becoming more difficult, it is perhaps not a mystery that the experienced angler, and those equipped with electronics, have a decided advantage over the casual fishermen on a random search. Here are some fishing spots where updates on recent activity may help to level the playing pond between novice and pro.
Angostura Reservoir: Fishing activity remains slow as the abundance of shad in the lake adds difficulty to finding a school of hungry fish. Nonetheless, anglers familiar with the lake and effectively working the fish finders are locating occasional walleye action. Crankbait worked in 8-15 feet of water on breezy days are producing the best results. Also, schools of crappie can typically be found suspended near the tires at south marina and responsive to small minnows. On the busier side, a Dakota Bass Angler tournament is scheduled for this Saturday. Contact Colton Lick (605-415-2814) for more information.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Whoops! Until a few days ago, the walleye activity, or rather walleye catches, had been quite good for late July. That situation changed dramatically with the onset of a shad hatch suddenly filling the lake with bait fish galore. The result: for a while at least, anglers will need to put on the big boy fishing pants and demonstrate some first class mettle to fill out a limit.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid and Spring Creeks are still on the high side of normal though Rapid Creek is still producing catches of trout. The secret is to go deep and exercise patience. As elsewhere, working nymphs and streamers in deeper waters is usually a sure bet for stirring the interest of some nice sized trout.
Black Hills Lakes: Center, Sylvan and Legion lakes have moved into late summer mode, and with that, trout activity is generally unpredictable with a mix of good and bad days. Nonetheless, a picnic lunch amid beautiful scenery is always a fair tradeoff.
Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch bites reported with most of the activity centered in the deeper water above the dam. Castle Creek below the dam has been producing trout on dry-droppers.
Lake Waggoner: In response to inquiries, the lake has not yet recovered from the freeze out of a couple years past and has not yet been adequately stocked.
Pactola Reservoir: Not much change as the typical summer pattern is firmly established. Northern pike activity, eight pound average, in Jenney Gulch on frozen smelt and bluegill action in bays on a worm and bobber make up most of the activity. Some trout activity noted as well. Also, anglers need to keep in mind that only one trout over 14 inches may be kept. Please safely return additional catches to the water for the future benefit of all.
Sheridan Lake: Rain and surprisingly chilly weather kept most anglers dry at home last weekend. The intrepid, however, were treated to some nice-sized trout action in the deep water near the dam. Cowbells and flatfish recommended. Also, the crappie and perch bites (off the buoy line near the marina) are fairly active lakewide, particularly during evening hours.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains somewhat upbeat though fish have gone deeper — 30-35 feet of water — particularly later in the day. Bouncer/crawler rigs are generally the ticket at the south end of the lake while minnows, leeches and plugs are working also in the Gettysburg area. Catfish and smallmouth bass are being caught as well, and the salmon bite continues near the face of the dam with squids and flashers working best.
Lake Sharpe: Lots of walleye activity in the fast water below the dam in late evening. Husky jerks and floating rapalas are working best. Catfish are being caught in the same area as well on shrimp, smelt or dead golden shiners. Farther south, the West Bend area has been the most productive for walleye. Spinners and crawlers worked off structures have been the presentation of choice.
Lake Francis Case: In the Chamberlain area, the walleye bite has slowed down somewhat though limits can be taken with patience and a willingness to do some sorting. Fish have been quite scattered--anywhere from 5-25 feet of water — and movement often required to locate before putting spinners and crawlers to work. Below Big Bend Dam, catfish and white bass are active as well.
