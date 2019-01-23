Weather conditions predicted to be all over the board for the coming week — cooler with snow mixed with a high of 51 forecast for Saturday — should set up excellent conditions for anglers looking to mix a trip to a lake or stream with visits to the annual Black Hill Stock Show which kicked off a 12-day run on Wednesday. On a positive note, conditions that have been rather up and down, this winter’s fishing season trended upward last week, a situation likely abetted by safer ice conditions and more angler interest. And hungry fish perhaps made active by the frequent fronts visiting the Black Hills area. For anglers familiar with the area, and those perhaps a little less knowledgeable, here’s a brief look at what’s been happening.
Angostura Reservoir: There is workable ice along the shorelines and in some of the bays with Horsehead and Shep’s Canyon the safest locations. And while some catches of walleye have been reported most of the fish taken are on the small side.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Still limited fishing activity though a few walleye are being caught below the dam during evening hours. On a positive note, the lake does have solid ice though if ups-and-downs temperature patterns of recent weeks continues, ice conditions will remain a day to day proposition.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Excellent trout bite conditions prevail at lower elevations of area streams. Particularly on days when temperatures exceed the freezing mark. Mid-day hours with nymphs and streamers remain the preferred presentations.
Curlew Lake: Small crappie have been showing up in good numbers and a few walleye as well though will require patience and movement to locate.
Custer State Park lakes: Trout activity continues on Center and Legion lakes on waxworms and small jigs tipped with a minnow.
Deerfield Reservoir: Excellent ice lake wide and steady bites for perch, trout as well as a few lakers. Perch (small with sorting required) are feeding on the usual fare, maggots or waxworms while the lakers which seem to be holding up in shallow 8-12 feet of water are seeking bigger bait such as goldens.
Pactola Reservoir: Good news on the fishing front reported this week. Though still some open water mid-lake and on north end, ice (4-7 inches of clear ice with creepers recommended) is acceptable for foot traffic farther south particularly in the bays stretching from visitor center to boat docks on the south end of the lake. In addition to a solid panfish bite near the docks on waxworms and active trout in bays on small minnows, few large lakers in the 30-inch plus category were taken last week.
New Wall Lake: Reports of pike, crappie, perch and bass activity last week. bites of the few positive reports from small prairie lakes as ice (carefully probed) appears to be safe and anglers were finding some panfish activity last week.
Sheridan Lake: The lake continues to produce excellent perch and crappie bites for ice fishermen working 15-25 feet of water with waxworms, maggots, and small minnows. Most of the panfish activity has been off the marina. Northern pike bite has been steady as well particularly near the creek inlet. Smelt and golden shiners are the go-to bite for the big northerns. Lake will be busy this week with annual Walleyes Unlimited tournament.
Stockade Lake: Nice catches of perch and crappie (maggots and waxworms) showing up this week with the best activity centered near the dam. Some pike activity (golden shiners) reported on the west side of the lake.
Lake Oahe: Though the best fishing continues to be in the northernmost stretches of the big lake, Ice fishing activity has picked up to some extent north of Pierre in back bays of Spring and Cow Creek and others. Anglers have been taking some nice-sized northern pike either by hook and line, or by spearing.
Lake Sharpe: The open water around the bridges continues to be a popular spot for boaters on days of acceptable weather, and downstream at the Farm Island, Antelope Creek, Stone Point areas, and a fair to middling walleye bite as well. Also ice fishermen have setup shacks at Hippo Lake inside Farm Island and farther south at West Bend and Joe Creek though ice is likely not yet thick enough for vehicle traffic.
Lake Francis Case: The lake is iced over in most locations though continual temperature fluctuations make safety a constant concern. The result has been limited fishing activity other than in back bays. No reports of success.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments (applications and info available at area fishing supply stores):
● Rapid City Chapter Sheridan Lake Walleyes Unlimited Fishing Tournament, Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Information will be available at SD Walleye Unlimited website (sdwalleyesunlimited.org).
● Annual The Rooster fishing contest remains ongoing with sign-ups still being accepted. Current leaders: Crappie - 1.12 lb - Orman: Northern - 14.3 lb - Durkee; Blue Gill - .90 lb - Sheridan; Perch - 1.3 lb - Newell; Laker - 32.5 inches - Pactola.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.