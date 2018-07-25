Above average rainfall — eight inches above normal and counting — hasn’t severely impacted fishing this summer other than contributing to sloppy conditions at times. After a couple days of additional rainfall, conditions should be pleasantly cool through the weekend. And warmer weather, perhaps minus the nightly weather advisory may be on tap early next week. Black Hills streams, though on the high side, are fishable, or should be by the weekend. Area lakes, though cloudied a bit and in the midst of typically summer slowdown, are still producing fish for the experienced, and the patient.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains slow as the lake currently abounds with shad providing plenty of food for hungry walleye. Crappie bite remains generally steady particularly around the tires near south marina.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though the numbers of fishermen are down somewhat this summer--likely due to persistent spells of rainy weather--those anglers making an appearance are finding a mostly consistent walleye bite. Slots and unders predominate though the occasional over appears as well. Bird Island and north side of lake seem to be busiest. And crawlers and leeches are the baits of choice. Shore fishermen are catching white bass, smallmouth and an occasional walleye.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Extra levels of moisture this summer haven’t severely impacted stream fishing in the hills. Rapid Creek is somewhat high though fishable as are Castle, Spearfish and Box Elder Creeks. Barring additional heavy rains, other hills streams should drop down into acceptable category in the next day or two. Still mostly nymph fishing though dry fly fishing should improve as flows decrease.
Black Hills Lakes: Center, Sylvan, and Legion lakes are good bets for trout action on most days as well as providing scenery galore.
Curlew Lake: Though slow during daylight hours, walleye and crappie have been active during evening hours.
Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch bites reported with most of the activity centered in the deeper water above the dam. Castle Creek below the dam has been producing trout on dry-droppers.
Pactola Reservoir: Bluegills (small hook with bobber and worm worked in shallow water of bays) remain the active bite on the lake though a few northern pike are being caught on frozen smelt and golden shiners back in Jenney Gulch.
Sheridan Lake: Not a lot of fishing activity reported last week. A few rainbows are being taken on bottom bouncers though catches are typically on small side. Some perch and crappie action is taking place in the campground bays. Evening hours are typically the optimum time.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains excellent, particularly for anglers who know the ins and outs of the lake. Larger fish have gone deeper — 25 foot and down — and while bouncer/nightcrawler rigs are generally the most effective, minnows, leeches, and plugs are working as well. Cheyenne, and Spring and Cow Creeks are most active spots. Also, salmon are starting to show up at the face of the dam.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye are being caught in the faster current during times when water is being released from the dam. Catfish are being taken in that area as well. West Bend, is busiest both in terms of fish caught and boats to catch them. Larger fish have been showing up around submerged trees.
Lake Francis Case: Chamberlain area has been producing limits of walleye though is generally required. Some searching can be required as fish are being located at depths anywhere from 5-25 feet of water. Spinners and crawlers are recommended.
