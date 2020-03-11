FISHING LINE

Spring in all its Black Hills glory keeps peeking around the corner though fluctuating weather patterns are a March staple. Nonetheless, this week’s warm spell is pulling the curtain on the 2019/2020 ice fishing season. Ice does remain, particularly on higher elevation lakes, though shorelines are breaking up and becoming treacherous making access difficult for all but the most adventurous.
With that, the majority of anglers were sitting it out last week waiting for the annual spring transition from hard to soft water to play out, fishing reports from the area few, and reported successes even fewer.
The notable exception: area streams where floes are excellent and trout activity strong.
Here’s a look a quick look at what appears to be on tap for the upcoming week.
Angostura Reservoir: Open water prevails though fishing activity remains slow to non-existent, a situation that might change this weekend if weather permits.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little activity last week — a catfish or two along the canal where water is being run now. Open water conditions exist though docks are frozen over preventing boat access. There is ice in the Fruitdale area though with open shorelines access is difficult if not nigh on to impossible.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fishing remains excellent. Excellent dry fly-fishing opportunities abound with midge and blue-winged olive hatches in progress. Nymph fishing, however, remains the best option for sure-fire success.
Curlew Lake: Lake has been producing a steady crappie bite on small minnows and jigs.
Deerfield Reservoir: Workable ice remains though shorelines are breaking up. For those willing to make the proverbial leap, the perch bite continues on waxworms and red spikes with the Gold Run area producing the best action.
Lakota Lake: Ice fishermen were catching trout on red spikes and powerbait last week though no reports were received this week.
Pactola Reservoir: Lake is opening up though a perch bite continues where fishing locations are accessible. Perch have been suspended two feet off the bottom in eight to 14 feet of water. Rainbow trout bite has been steady as well. For ice fishermen seeking a last run at northern pike, Jenney Gulch does have workable ice though access can be treacherous.
Sheridan Lake: A few northern pike are showing up in shallow water near Spring Creek. Lake does have ice though iffy shorelines make access troublesome. With what has been a slow period for perch activity, the effort to venture out might not be worth it at present.
Lake Oahe: Warmer weather had cleared ice in some of the stream inlets, and some northern pike activity likely available for those willing to test access routes.
Lake Sharpe: Warm weather contributed to lots of boats on the water in the Pierre area on Wednesday, and anglers were enjoying a nice walleye bite from around the dam to the Bad River while working current breaks and sandbars with light jigs and minnows. Bad River inflow has not yet muddied waters downstream which allows fishable water south to DeGray Recreation area.
Lake Francis Case: As is typical this time of year, the walleye bite picked up last week below Fort Thompson and in the Chamberlain area. Reports were sketchy though some walleye activity reported.
