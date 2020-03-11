FISHING LINE

Spring in all its Black Hills glory keeps peeking around the corner though fluctuating weather patterns are a March staple. Nonetheless, this week’s warm spell is pulling the curtain on the 2019/2020 ice fishing season. Ice does remain, particularly on higher elevation lakes, though shorelines are breaking up and becoming treacherous making access difficult for all but the most adventurous.

With that, the majority of anglers were sitting it out last week waiting for the annual spring transition from hard to soft water to play out, fishing reports from the area few, and reported successes even fewer.

The notable exception: area streams where floes are excellent and trout activity strong.

Here’s a look a quick look at what appears to be on tap for the upcoming week.

Angostura Reservoir: Open water prevails though fishing activity remains slow to non-existent, a situation that might change this weekend if weather permits.