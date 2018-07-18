While rain and stormy weather has been a real nuisance at times for many, not so much for anglers as moisture and cooler than average temperatures have generally been a boon to fishing in Black Hills area streams and has kept prairie lakes and ponds active as well. Exceptional fishing during the dog days of summer is a rare exception, however temperatures in the mid-80s over the weekend could provide a nice mid-summer opportunity to get out and cast a line or two. Whether the fish are biting or not, a nature outing will provide a chance to “stop and smell the roses,” an activity that has been shown in studies to be a proven stress reliever. Here are some locations where the scent of fish and flowers can perhaps best be found.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite is well into the dogs days of summer, particularly with reference to bigger fish as the limited number of walleye showing up are typically small. Crankbait seem the best bet for hooking a larger specimen.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Persistent rain storms this summer don’t seem to have greatly affected the fishing to date as the walleye bite remains steady with with a mix of slots, unders, and the occasional over. Fish are scattered, however, and can require some moving around before hungry fish are located. Baits, like the fishing, are a day to day proposition with minnows working one day and crawlers the next.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid, Castle, and Spearfish Creeks continue to supply plenty of trout action and smaller streams are generally a good bet as well. Caddis and tricos are working well as are nymphs and dry dropper rigs.
Curlew Lake: Walleye and crappie bites though slow during the day have been quite good in the evenings.
Deerfield Reservoir: Rather slow with some occasional trout and perch activity available for the patient angler who is willing to accept a slow bite in exchange for beautiful scenery.
Legion and Sylvan Lakes in Custer State Park: Nice trout bite reported, a situation characterizing most mountain lakes at present as most are typically well-stocked.
Pactola Reservoir: Bluegills (small hook with bobber and worm worked in shallow water of bays) are still actively fed. A few anglers have been catching the occasional northern pike on smelt or minnows in Jenney Gulch. Also, nice-sized rainbow trout bite have been caught recently as well.
Sheridan Lake: An occasional trout showing up on spinners. Perch bite has tapered off as lake temps continue to climb. Fish have gone deep and can be difficult to locate. Otherwise, smallmouth bass are being caught along the weedline near the marina, periods of crappie activity along highway 385, and an occasional pike responding to frozen smelt or minnows in deeper waters.
Stockade Lake: Off the report radar last week though bluegill and crappie have been active recently.
Lake Oahe: Walleye remains steady with most of the action off points. Fish have moved into deeper water with the 25-30 feet range usually the most active. Crawlers, leeches and crankbait are all working well. As in recent years, most fish caught are on the small size. Mouth of Cheyenne and Bush’s Landing are probably the most productive areas though Governor’s Cup Tournament this weekend will likely clutter the waters a bit at those locations.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye limits are being taken with best activity near West Bend. Nightcrawler bouncer rigs in 30 foot of water are recommended as fish have moved into deeper, colder, water. Added depth does often necessitate a little extra time in location a hot spot. With that, plenty of water and electrolytes are a must. And, as always, bug repellant.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite is steady if not spectacular. Fish, typically small with sorting required, are responding to spinners and crawlers and hanging out at depths of 10-20 foot of water. Smallmouth bass, crappie and catfish are available as well.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.