With unsafe ice taking control of area lakes, or at least on-and-off access to what good ice remains often problematic, fishing slowed considerably in the Black Hills area last week, a situation that will likely continue for a week or so depending upon weather conditions.
Despite the unfavorable conditions, a few anxious anglers, incapable of the cold-turkey approach, did find alternatives. Ice fishermen ventured out on Deerfield where good ice does yet prevail and did find some perch activity though a few notches down from the bite of previous weeks. And a few open water devotees slipped a boat in the water at Angostura though with little success. Elsewhere in the area, Orman and Pactola have open water along shorelines though little activity reported.
The best bet at present may be to check out panfish possibilities in a prairie pond now cleared of ice, or perhaps enjoy trout fishing on a Black Hills stream.
If not, perhaps a weekend of NCAA basketball. And for anglers who enjoy combining fishing, camping and fireworks, jump on line (www.campsd.com) or call 1-800-710-2267 on Friday, and make a camping reservation at a South Dakota State Park for the July 4th weekend, the first day on which reservations can be made.
Angostura Reservoir: Open water prevails though waters are murky from high flows of the Cheyenne making fishing conditions difficult as evidenced by the lack of luck by the few people on the lake last week.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little happening at present. Open water in spots, particularly along channel, a result of recent water releases over the dam. Shore fishing is the only choice at present—open 25-30 yards from shore — as ice floes beyond, even if accessible, are definitely unsafe.
Black Hills Lakes: Shorelines are quickly opening up in many places and existing ice is slushy and suspect.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Improving weather conditions and acceptable water flows will contribute to excellent trout bite. Streamers or larger nymph patterns have been working well, and dry fly fishing with midges should improve as black stoneflies and blue-winged mayflies are beginning to hatch.
Deerfield Reservoir: As usual, the lake will be the last hurrah for ice fishermen as good ice is available however access will become a problem with breakup along shorelines. Perch and trout have been active on wax worms or maggots.
Pactola Reservoir: Lake is opening up particularly along shorelines. Some of the back bays do still have workable ice though shorelines are edgy. Recent activity has centered around catches of large lake trout and bluegill action in south bays.
Prairie Lakes: Most area lakes and ponds are free of ice though levels are high and the water muddy from spring runoff. Activity has been limited and largely unfruitful.
Lake Oahe: Due to flood conditions in Nebraska necessitating low amounts of water releases at the dam, water levels in Oahe are abnormally high. Ice is breaking up and shores open in spots depending up wind direction and move of floes. Nonetheless, an excellent northern pike bite awaits in bays when conditions allow.
Lake Sharpe: Runoff from Bad River, though decreased from recent levels, continues to muddy the water downstream of the river effectively curtailing fishing activity. Boaters continue to work the area below the dam with good walleye success for the experienced fishermen, and simply a day on the water for others.
Lake Francis Case: No activity reported.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.