A cold front scheduled to move into the area on Thursday, and the low pressure accompanying should add a little extra impetus to what has been an excellent ice fishing season in the area so far this winter. Excellent ice conditions are the norm at higher elevation lakes in the Black Hills with Pactola the lone exception as ice fishing is currently limited to bays and shorelines. On the plains, Angostura has joined Orman as a fishable larger lake ice fishing location though ice on both is erratic and must be carefully tested before setting up shop. Elsewhere, smaller prairie lakes are now fishable though ice conditions for the most part are currently conducive to foot traffic only. Here’s a quick survey of area fishing spots to enjoy before thoughts turn to Black Hills Stock Show activity which commences next week.
Angostura Reservoir: There is workable ice along the shorelines and in most of the bays. Horsehead and Shep’s Canyon are the safest locations. Fishing success for walleye has been very much and up-and-down affair in which a good bite for an hour might be followed by three hours of inactivity.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): In what has been a continuing pattern this winter, another spell of warm weather accompanied by wind has opened up portions of the lake — Gaden’s Point included — and left the ice currently accumulated hazardous in some areas. Some walleye activity reported in an early evening bite though fishermen have been few and far between. Colder weather predicted for the end of the month should lead to better ice nonetheless for the present caution and safety take the upper hand over fishing.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Snow and cold weather ahead will put a damper on trout stream fishing for a bit though excellent flows in area streams should continue to produce steady mid-day activity on days when temps inch above the freezing mark. Brighter nymphs and streamers remain the go-to options in area streams though warmer days may spur midge hatches and attendant dry fly opportunities.
Lakota Lake: Lakota popped up on ice fishermen’s radar last week with the onset of a northern pike bite as well as an active trout bite.
Custer State Park lakes: Excellent trout bites reported on Center and Legion lakes as well as panfish activity on most days. Waxworms and small jigs tipped with a minnow are working best.
Deerfield Reservoir: Best ice in the Black Hills and excellent fishing as well. Perch action is the go-to activity though a few lakers are being caught as well in relatively shallow depths of 10-20 feet of water on golden shiners. Other species of trout are active also responding to a small jig and minnow.
Pactola Reservoir: Adequate ice has built up on the bays with the best located in Jenney Gulch (10 inches plus) as is the fishing with anglers reporting catches of northern pike, trout including some nice-sized lakers. Minnows on pike and trout and golden shiners on lake trout are recommended.
Prairie Lakes: Curlew, New Underwood, and New Wall do now have ice in the 4-6 inch range and are receptive to foot traffic though only with caution and testing. Panfish activity can be expected and a New Wall a couple of good-sized largemouth bass have been caught.
New Wall Lake: One of the few positive reports from small prairie lakes as ice (carefully probed) appears to be safe and anglers were finding some panfish activity last week.
Sheridan Lake: Sheridan remains the current hot spot in the hills with good ice (watch the pressure ridges however) and plenty of hungry fish. Anglers are doing good on nice-sized perch, bluegill, trout and an occasional small crappie. Fish are located anywhere anywhere from 15-25 foot of water and responding to waxworms and maggots.
Stockade Lake: Perch and bluegill bites have been excellent most days, and a few northern pike (generally small) have been showing up as well. Maggots and waxworms remain the ticket on the panfish while golden shiners are the recipe for pike.
Missouri River: Last week’s Mobridge area fishing tournament served notice as to why ice fishing remains relatively limited on Oahe as a couple of anglers fell through the ice. Fortunately, no harm resulted and tragedy averted. Lake Sharpe continues to produce walleye activity in the Pierre area--open water near near the stilling basin and bridges. There hasn’t been much ice fishing reported in the usual busy areas downstream though ice fishable near shorelines.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments (applications and info available at area fishing supply stores):
● Prairie Hookers Invitational: Saturday, Newell Lake. For more information contact Michael Thesing (605-430-8183).
● Rapid City Chapter Sheridan Lake Walleyes Unlimited Fishing Tournament, Jan. 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Information will be available at SD Walleye Unlimited website (sdwalleyesunlimited.org).
● Also, info on annual fishing competitions sponsored the The Rooster should be posted in the next week.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.