As is typically the case during Sturgis Rally week, the roar of motorcycles and the heavy volume of two-wheel traffic in the area therefrom will keep fishermen idle and bait shops closed for much of the week. With that in mind, and hot weather forecast for the weekend, a trip to Angostura or Orman Reservoirs, might be just the ticket for those who like their fishing coupled with a little quieter surroundings. And as an extra treat, those areas will provide excellent vantage points from which to watch this weekend’s Perseid Meteor Shower, an annual meteoric extravaganza during which 60-70 meters per hour are often visible (peak viewing evenings will be Saturday thru Monday). And for would-be anglers, here are some locations where a bite or two might best be included with the stargazing.
Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite remains stagnant as the shad hatch has saturated the lake with plenty of bait for the feeding walleye. The few fish taken have been located in 10-15 feet of water and responding to crawlers. Crappie bite continues around the tires at south marina (minnows are the bait of choice) and a few smallmouth bass have been showing up in bays on minnows as well. The BHBB Club fishing tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12. Contact Mark Zacher (605-391-1710) for more information.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Not a lot of walleye activity reported as at Angostura, the shad hatch has made locating hungry fish a difficult chore. Most of the activity seems centered below the dam where a few walleye as well as the occasional catfish and smallmouth bass have been showing up.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Flows have come down which has opened up some nymph fishing opportunities in Black Hills area streams. As conditions return to normal, dry fly fishing should improve as well particularly with hoppers and bigger terrestrials.
Castle Creek: A possible getaway spot for anglers looking to fish the hills this week. Hopper fishing should be picking up both above Deerfield and below the dam.
Pactola Reservoir: Less than ideal conditions will continue as slow fishing will mix with lots of nearby motorcycle traffic. Jenney Gulch has been producing some northern pike in the eight pound range (frozen smelt) and bluegills are typically active in bays on a worm and bobber.
Sheridan Lake: Fishing remains steady with trout catches taken by the dam and a bass bite in the forked bay by the campgrounds. Despite daytime temperatures in the 80s, water temperatures remain in the mid-60’s due to cooler nights. Sightseers will greatly outnumber anglers this week.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is steady with the fish typically hanging out in 30-35 feet of water. Bouncer/crawler rigs usually attract fish though minnows, leeches and plugs are working as well. Limits of catfish and smallmouth bass reported as well along with a few salmon caught near the face of the dam on squid.
Lake Sharpe: Good walleye bite below the dam during periods of water release. Best activity is found in the evening on husky jerks and floating rapalas. West Bend and Joe Creek areas have been producing walleye as well though boat traffic can be intense at times.
Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity below Big Bend Dam and in the Chamberlain area though majority of fish caught are on the small side. Fish are scattered though typically located in 15-25 feet of water. Spinners and crawlers are recommended.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.