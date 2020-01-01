FISHING LINE

A huge snowstorm averted in the area averted, pleasant weather predicted for the coming week, and the hectic holidays crossed off the calendar. Yes, sounds like an excellent prescription for an ice fishing excursion as a last hurrah to close out the holiday season.
And with the possibility of good fishing as well be it the frozen waters of an area lake or the open water of a babbling brook judging by recent reports.
Here’s a peek at what’s been happening in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: Lake remains slow with no activity reported last week.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Solid ice on the lake though be one alert and avoid pressure ridges. Surprisingly perhaps the area avoided the snowfall. Some walleye activity reported with 16 fish caught during a Saturday fishing tournament (23 teams), the largest caught weighing in at a little over three pounds. Best activity seemed to be centered north of Gaden’s Point on minnows worked in 15-20 feet of water. Also, some perch activity reported near the dam.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Good weather for the next few days holds promise of continued excellent trout fishing at lower elevations of area streams with small nymphs the recommended presentation of choice.
Center Lake: A nice trout bite reported on red spikes.
Curlew Lake: A walleye bite reported on minnows, and some crappie activity as well.
Deerfield Reservoir: Solid ice reported lake wide and some permanent shacks in place. Plenty of perch bite are being caught (waxworms and red spikes) though smaller fish predominate. Fish are scattered and searching often required.
Newell Lake: Lake remains closed as lake has been drained due to structural damage at dam.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite on waxworms reported.
Pactola Reservoir: South end of the lake has been producing a nice bluegill bite on waxworms and red spikes, and some lake trout have been showing up in Jenney Gulch (workable ice) including a 34 and 35-inch specimens weighed in over the weekend. Also, a 22-pound northern was caught in Jenney over the weekend as well. Shiners have been the go-to bait for both species.
Roubaix Lake: Ten inches of ice on the like, and reports of a steady trout bite on powerbait.
Sheridan Lake: Solid ice reported with exception of dam area. A nice trout bite reported near the south marina. Perch and a few crappie have been showing up at depths of 15 to 25 feet of water and responding to waxworms or red spikes.
Stockade Lake: Good ice — eight to 12 inches — reported and crappies showing up on small minnows and jigs. And also, good smallmouth bass action, including some 2-3-pound specimens, on shiners. Fish are scattered and no particular area stands out.
Missouri River: Recent blizzard conditions in Central South Dakota over the weekend curtailed fishing activity as fishing rods were set aside in lieu of snow shovels.
ICE FISHING TOURNAMENTS
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Fishing Derby: Sunday, Jan. 26 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); $3,000 in cash and prizes; perch and northern pike divisions; two-man teams ($30/per team). Visit sdwalleyesunlimited.org or call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.