FISHING LINE

A huge snowstorm averted in the area averted, pleasant weather predicted for the coming week, and the hectic holidays crossed off the calendar. Yes, sounds like an excellent prescription for an ice fishing excursion as a last hurrah to close out the holiday season.

And with the possibility of good fishing as well be it the frozen waters of an area lake or the open water of a babbling brook judging by recent reports.

Here’s a peek at what’s been happening in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: Lake remains slow with no activity reported last week.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Solid ice on the lake though be one alert and avoid pressure ridges. Surprisingly perhaps the area avoided the snowfall. Some walleye activity reported with 16 fish caught during a Saturday fishing tournament (23 teams), the largest caught weighing in at a little over three pounds. Best activity seemed to be centered north of Gaden’s Point on minnows worked in 15-20 feet of water. Also, some perch activity reported near the dam.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Good weather for the next few days holds promise of continued excellent trout fishing at lower elevations of area streams with small nymphs the recommended presentation of choice.