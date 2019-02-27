Call it a polar vortex, climate change, not climate change, whatever. By whatever name, it’s pretty darn cold. And a peek at the upcoming forecast indicates no relief in the Black Hills area for another week or so.
Despite the cold weather, and accessibility problems depending upon location, the numbers of fishermen working ice remains surprisingly large particularly on weekends in what is often a family driven activity.
On a positive note for ice fishermen, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, acknowledgment of the foul weather, has postponed the mandated removal date of permanent shelters from South Dakota lakes to a date as yet unspecified. Keep an eye on GF&P announcements for further updates.
Angostura Reservoir: Plenty of ice with the possible exception of mid-lake where ice can be touchy. Walleye are being caught in bays — Horsehead and Shep’s Canyon stand out — at depths of 35-40 feet, a bite that is pretty consistent throughout the day.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Not much happening at present as a mix of occasional snow and persistent winds have discouraged interest. Access is largely limited to the ramp as that is the only road currently being plowed (Gaden’s is not).
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fly fishing in area streams remains in limbo at present due to weather. Think points south (way south), fly-tying activity, or the thought that spring is one day closer each day.
Deerfield Reservoir: Plenty of ice, so much so that some anglers are looking for ice auger extensions. Perch and trout bites continue on small minnows, waxworms, or maggots.
Pactola Reservoir: Lake trout bite continues on either golden shiners or smelt though locating fish can be a chore as findable depths vary from 20 to 85 foot of water. Some trout and panfish activity on the south end of the lake as well.
Prairie Lakes: Waters remain difficult to access short of four-wheel drive, and scoop shovels to clear snow from ice.
Shadehill Reservoir: Very little activity at this time as access has fallen victim to wind and drifting snow.
Sheridan Lake: Though perch and trout action has slowed somewhat from excellent bites of a few weeks past, some decent sized perch are being caught near the marina on waxworms, and a few northern pike on golden shiners near creek inlet.
Stockade Lake: Not a lot of reports received from the lake last week though likely anglers equipped with electronics and a willingness to challenge the elements can find some perch and trout activity at times.
Lake Oahe: A familiar story here as wintry conditions have made access in many areas a risky proposition. For the intrepid, northern pike remain active in bays and are catchable either by hook and line or spear.
Lake Sharpe: As elsewhere in Central South Dakota, limited fishing activity due to weather. Decision by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to extend ice shelter removal dates should help promote ice fishing continuance in the usual spots: stilling basin, Farm Island, Hippo Lake, West Bend and Joe Creek.
Lake Francis Case: Weather coupled with aftermath of recent Chamberlain/ Oacoma walleye fishing tournament kept fishing activity to a minimum last week.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Events:
• The Rooster bait shop’s West River South Dakota NORTHERN PIKE CHALLENGE thru March 17. No fee required though registration at The Rooster is required. A $500 Rooster gift certificate will be awarded for the largest pike caught over 25 pounds.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.