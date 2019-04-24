A couple of weeks minus a bout of inclement weather — really inclement weather — has done wonders for Black Hills area fishing prospects as anglers are taking to boat and shore and a variety of fish species are tying on the feedbag.
And an even more positive note, relatively warmer temperatures, and attendant increases in water temps as well will translate to spring spawning and more ravenous fish to follow.
That better and busier days are ahead was reflected in last week’s fishermen’s numbers as anglers anxious to enjoy the sight and sound of open waters again were out in large numbers, many to enjoy the first fishing outing of the open water season.
For those who weren’t here are some spots where fishing success shown the brightest.
Angostura Reservoir: With the off-shore waters still on the chilly side, shore fishermen were besting the boaters in Angostura last week as well as walleye were more active in shallower, warmer waters. The lake is still quite muddy which is placing a damper on the bite as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Lots of fishermen were on the lake last week, both boat and shore, and were enjoying some success though with the water temperatures in the mid-forties, the walleye spawn in right on the edge. As for the successes, shore fishermen were having the best of it working minnows off the dam during evening hours. Also, catfish and white bass are being caught in the channel.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Though flows on area streams are still high, most areas, particularly at lower elevations, are still fishable though muddier water requires bigger flies and heavier tippet. Nymphing remains the best presentation as long as flows remain high. Rapid Creek through the city is fishing well with nymphs worked along banks and behind rocks the best alternative.
Deerfield Reservoir: No reports last week as the lake as recent melt and colder waters curtailed the bite a bit and apparently kept fishermen away.
You have free articles remaining.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout bite is excellent at present as holdover hatchery rainbows are feeding voraciously. Jig flies, wooly buggers, or fathead minnows should do the trick. Northern pike activity is increasing as well.
Prairie Lakes: The warmer waters of area prairie lakes is resulting in spawning with solid fishing to follow.
Sheridan Lake: A few northern pike are beginning to how up near the mouth of the creek.
Lake Oahe: Very high-water conditions on the lake though northern pike bite — on smelt primarily — has been good though walleye activity remains slow. Some salmon action reported though not a lot of angler interest at present.
Lake Sharpe: The stilling basin has been producing some walleye though dirty water from recent runoffs has muddied waters from the Bad River to West Bend making fishing conditions difficult at present. With spawning in progress, jigs and minnows are likely the best option.
Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity remains limited in the area, or at least reports of success. Warmer weather should quickly change that.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.