The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that five Rush players have earned try-out opportunities with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners.
Forwards Dexter Dancs, Tyler Poulsen, Peter Quenneville, and Alex Rauter, along with defenseman Brandon Fehd, will skate in camp with the Roadrunners next week. Additionally, head coach Daniel Tetrault and assistant coach Jeremy Gates will join their players in Tucson’s camp.
“I’m very proud of my players for earning this opportunity. This is going to be a great week of hockey for all of us in Tucson’s camp,” Tetrault said. “This opportunity will allow my players to get ahead of the curve and skate in a competitive environment with highly skilled players before our season begins. This is a great start to our affiliation partnership with Arizona and Tucson, and we’re very thankful for what’s to come in camp next week. We wish our players the very best of luck as they showcase themselves on the ice in Arizona.”
Dancs was acquired by the Rush last season, and notched a goal and 7 assists in the final 12 games of last season. He finished 2018-19, his rookie season, with 12 points in 40 games with the Idaho Steelheads, Manchester Monarchs, and the Rush.
You have free articles remaining.
Poulsen spent all of last season with the Rush, and finished his rookie campaign with 15 goals and 30 points in 57 games.
Quenneville was signed by the Rush earlier this week, and will make his return to North American hockey after three prolific seasons in Europe. Last year with Sparta Sarpsborg in Norway, he earned 50 points (20g-30ast) in 48 games.
Rauter was also acquired by the Rush at the trade deadline, and registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 12 games with the team. In 62 games between the Wheeling Nailers, Manchester Monarchs, and the Rush, he registered 15 goals and 43 points. Fehd split his rookie season between the SPHL and the Rush, and notched 9 points in 50 games, along with a team-leading +7 rating.