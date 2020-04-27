Flohr announces six new Hardrocker football recruits

South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr and his staff announced Monday the signing of six new recruits for the 2020 season.
This group is an extension of the first group of recruits Flohr signed in February.
"All of the players will come into our program and provide depth to our roster, and each will become a valuable piece to our program," Flohr said. "These additions to our initial signing class will help lay the foundation for Hardrocker football."
The six new recruits include: Jack Kelley, Austin Alosi, Josh Leone, Jarron Mortimore, Evan Slack and Jarrett Myer.
Kelley is a 6-foot-3, 197-pound tight end from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo. He plans to major in mechanical engineering. He was a team captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, 2019 Team Academic and Athletic Excellence Award Winner and the 2018 Florida KSA Events Defensive MVP.
"Jack is a big frame kid from Fairview High School in Colorado," says Flohr. "He has the capability to come in and develop his body and give us more depth at our tight end position. We love his motor and the versatility he can bring to our offense in the future."
Alosi is a 6-4, 194-pound wide receiver from Horizon High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. He plans to major in business management in technology. He was an All Region performer in high school.
"Austin was teammates with Jake Martinelli, a quarterback we signed earlier in the year," said Flohr. "He is a big frame kid with a ton of upside. He has great ball skills and is a precise route runner. Austin also has ties to Rapid City area and the Black Hills region as his mom is from the Belle Fourche area."
Leone is a 6-12, 195-pound tight end from Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins, Colo. He to major in electrical engineering. In high school he earned Academic All-State, All-Conference and the Doc Pike Senior Leadership Award.
"Josh will be joining his brother Jake, a current Hardrocker tight end," said Flohr. "I was impressed by his physical toughness and his ability to compete. We love his work ethic and the energy his displays on the field, as well as his passion off the field."
Mortimore is a 6-3, 208-pound tight end from Hot Springs County High School in Thermopolis, Wyo. He plans to cmajor in electrical engineering. In high school he was a team captain and was named All-Conference, All-State, All-Conference Honorable-Mention and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.
"Jarron is another kid that we were impressed with his size and toughness," Flohr said. "He has the potential to come in and develop into a great player during his career. On film, his versatility and ability to make plays shows that he can be an asset to Hardrocker football."
Slack is a 5-10, 165-pound wide receiver from Fort Collins High School. He plans to major in civil engineering. In high school he was a team captain.
"Evan was a two-year starter and team captain before he missed his senior year due to injury," said Flohr. "He is an explosive kid that will come in and help create depth at the wide receiver spot. He is a tough kid that can create separation with great play-making ability."
Myer is a 6-1, 250-pound defensive tackle from Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapid, Iowa. He plans to major in electrical engineering. In high school he was a team captain and was named All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference and salutatorian.
"Jarrett comes from a great high school program out of Northwest Iowa," said Flohr. "He placed at state in wrestling the past two years in the heavyweight division in Iowa. He has tremendous strength and work ethic. He has the frame to come in and give us depth on the defensive line."
