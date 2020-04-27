Flohr announces six new Hardrocker football recruits

"Austin was teammates with Jake Martinelli, a quarterback we signed earlier in the year," said Flohr. "He is a big frame kid with a ton of upside. He has great ball skills and is a precise route runner. Austin also has ties to Rapid City area and the Black Hills region as his mom is from the Belle Fourche area."

Leone is a 6-12, 195-pound tight end from Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins, Colo. He to major in electrical engineering. In high school he earned Academic All-State, All-Conference and the Doc Pike Senior Leadership Award.

"Josh will be joining his brother Jake, a current Hardrocker tight end," said Flohr. "I was impressed by his physical toughness and his ability to compete. We love his work ethic and the energy his displays on the field, as well as his passion off the field."

Mortimore is a 6-3, 208-pound tight end from Hot Springs County High School in Thermopolis, Wyo. He plans to cmajor in electrical engineering. In high school he was a team captain and was named All-Conference, All-State, All-Conference Honorable-Mention and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.