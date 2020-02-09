Flohr goes for big guys up front in first class

Recruiting is never over and Flohr said they look to bring in another eight to 10 players.

"We just fill more needs within our full football team, and just go out and find the best kids that we can," he said.

Flohr, a Gillette, Wyo., native and Dakota State quarterback, said that recruiting athletes for an engineering school is not as difficult as people might think.

"It is a little different, but the people make the place," he said. "Once we kind of had our target kids, we could sell South Dakota Mines. We've got plenty to sell. I couldn't be more happy with the class that we brought in."

With the first phase of recruiting in the books, Flohr said it is now the time to begin concentrating on the current Hardrockers and their quest for improvement. Spring practices begin March 18, but there's plenty to do before then, he said.

"Our big thing is to put more focus on our own team and get them up to speed of regards to the football aspect; the different schemes, different terminology, just get them to continue to work as hard as they can in the weight room and get ready for spring practice," he said.

