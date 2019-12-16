Charlie Flohr was a big part of four Division II national titles as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for Northwest Missouri State.
He spent 14 seasons in Mayville, Mo., with the Bearcats. Now he believes it's his turn to build something special with the Hardrockers as the 37th head football coach in South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's history.
"It was time for me to branch off to see what I can do, take all of the things that I have learned from everybody I have been affiliated with in the coaching profession, and go build my own program, go build our program here at South Dakota Mines," Flohr said Monday at the Christensen Hall of Fame room of the King Center, as he was introduced by Mines president Dr. James Rankin and athletics director Joel Lueken.
During his 14-year tenure as a Bearcat, the team captured 11 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) titles, going 133-11 in conference play and appeared in seven national championship games, winning four.
The 2016 Division II Coordinator of the Year, Flohr credits a big part of his desire to join the Mines program from the vision of Dr. Rankin and Lueken for the school and the athletic department.
"I was really blown away by what they were looking for and everything they want for the athletic department here at South Dakota Mines, and the people who are affiliated with Rapid City," he said. "There were a lot good openings in the area, and ultimately, this was the job that I wanted."
Flohr said that with any new type of job, the building aspect is not going to be done overnight. He said that he wants to come to Mines and put his wrinkle on a few things, whether it be in football or how the student-athletes operate in the classroom or how they operate in the community.
"I want to try to develop the winning culture that I had been able to be with the last 14 years of my life, and knowing a lot of the same tools and research that I've done for here, a lot of those things all match up," he said. "If I can bring what I have done in the past, and try to find a new way of doing it here, to me the sky is the limit."
Flohr replaces former head coach Zach Tinker, who spent the last four years as head coach and the previous four years as an assistant. The Hardrockers were 3-8 in 2019.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Flohr as our next Hardrocker football head coach,” Lueken said. “Charlie brings a tremendous amount of energy, passion and (NCAA) Division II experience and success to the head football coaching position. He truly understands the term scholar-athlete, and through his leadership we will continue to graduate leaders in science and engineering from SD Mines while putting a competitive team on the field each and every week.”
Flohr said he understands that recruiting student-athletes at South Dakota Mines is special and a bit different from other schools because of the education and the engineering and science backgrounds of their studies.
"Kids want to be engineers at an early age. They just don't wake up their senior year and think, 'I'm going to be an engineer,'" he said. "They are wired to where they know exactly what they want to do at an early age.
"In my professional opinion, that is going to help us. We can get out and identify those kids earlier age, get boots on the ground and find those kids within the state, within the five-state region, and branch out a little bit nationally. We'll find those kids who fit us. I know there are a lot of them out there."
Junior (to be) defensive end Kyante Christian said in the interview process the players just sat down to try to pick his brain a little bit.
"Honestly, from the team aspect, we felt if he would be our coach, we felt confident that Joel would make the right decision," he said. "I think it will be a really good change for us.
"He talked to us about bringing a competitive aspect to practice and everything we do," Christian added. "Basically, it's just keeping everybody on their toes. Now having a new mindset, it will really bring that competitive aspect that we need, that maybe we were missing, going into next season, going into winter conditioning and everything like that."
Throughout the years under Tinker and former head coach Stacy Collins, the Hardrocker offense has been one of the top offenses in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferee, and at times, in the country.
Flohr comes into the job widely considered as one of the top offensive minds in the country. Together, he hopes it is a winning combination.
He said that what he wants to bring into this program is what is going to fit the current players and the team. Offensively, he said he wants to continue to do a lot of the same things that they have done in the past, but put his twists and his wrinkles on it.
That includes the ability to run the football, stop the run, and be able to be strong on special teams.
"What I want to bring here, is to bring that established run game. I want our guys to be tough and physical up front," he said. "Everybody knows that in Rapid City the weather conditions aren't great all of the time. I want to establish that run game, be creative with things and try to do some things that excite the crowd, excite the people, excite our student athletes here to get the best of their abilities."
On defense, he looks for a four-man front with the type of pressures he likes to bring in regards to how they handle and see different things.
"Moving forward, I'd like to get to that four-man front, have a bunch of athletic guys in the back end, and having a lot of great kids in between at the linebacker spots," he said.