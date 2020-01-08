Flohr names Winter, Gent coordinators

Winter played at Dakota State University and graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in physical education. He earned a Master of Science in sports management in 2004 from Wayne State College.

Gent comes to Mines from Abilene Christian University in Texas where he spent three seasons as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to that, he was at Northwest Missouri State where he was the running backs and tight ends coach during the 2016 season.

“I got to know Ryan when he was with me at Northwest Missouri State. He came in and showed great work ethic, outstanding organization skills, and displayed an unmatched desire for the game of football,” Flohr said. These are all qualities that we will help shape our players here at South Dakota Mines.”

Gent also served as a graduate assistant for the Bearcats. Prior to that he was a member of the Iowa State football team from 2009-13 as the quarterback for the Cyclones. Gent graduated from Iowa State with a degree in engineering. He obtained his Master's degree from Northwest Missouri in 2015, majoring in sports administration.

“Ryan will bring discipline and energy to the offensive side of the football and be a great mentor for our players in our program,” Flohr said. “I am ecstatic to have Ryan and his wife Lauren join our Hardrocker family.”

