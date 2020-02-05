Flohr signs 18 in his first recruiting class
South Dakota School of Mines football head coach Charlie Flohr has announced the signing of 18 recruits to the program for the 2020 season.

"I am extremely excited about the incoming class of 2020 scholar-athletes that have made the commitment to join our Hardrocker football team," Flohr said. "This group will help lay the foundation to move our football program to new heights."

This year's recruiting class covers seven different states, including: seven from Colorado, three from Arizona, three from South Dakota, two from Iowa, one from Nebraska, one from Idaho and one from Kansas.

2020 Recruiting Class

Grant Brehmer

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-6, Weight: 275

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: Lewis Central High School

High School Honors: All-Conference

Shawn Dean

Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-4, Weight: 264

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Holy Family High School

High School Honors: Team captain, All-State, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Brotherhood of the Good Helmet Award

Jacob Diaz

Hometown: York, Nebraska

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0, Weight: 190

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: York High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference

Isaiah Eastman

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-10, Weight: 191

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School: Higley High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Team MVP

 Mason Finsterwalder

Hometown: New Underwood

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-1, Weight: 255

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Douglas High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference

Trevor Griffin

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-2, Weight: 270

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Lewis Central High School

High School Honors: All-Conference, Second Team All-State, Selected for 2019 Iowa vs Nebraska River Battle Bowl and 2020 Shrine Bowl. 2018 and 2019 All-City. 2018 and 2019 3A semifinalist. 2019 Titan Award, Academic All-Conference, National Honors Society

 Matthew Heilman

Hometown: Pierre

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-3, Weight: 255

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: T.F. Riggs High School

High School Honors: Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain

Jay Horning

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 5-9, Weight: 183

Major: Chemical Engineering

High School: Bishop Kelly High school

High School Coach: Tim Brennan Parents Names: David & Mika Horning

High School Honors: All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference

 Trevor Kirking

Hometown: Brighton, Colorado

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2, Weight: 230

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School: Mullen High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Team MVP

 Mason Lane

Hometown: Rose Hill, Kansas

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-7, Weight: 195

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Rose Hill High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Principles Honor Roll, Honor Roll, Senior Citizenship Award Winner, NHS, All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention List, Youth group leader

 James Lemons

Hometown: Parker, Colorado

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0, Weight: 210

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Legend High School

High School Honors: Academic All-State, Team MVP, Student of the Year 2018

Jake Martinelli

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Position: Quarterback. Height: 6-0, Weight: 180

Major: Chemical Engineering

High School: Horizon High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Team MVP, Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week, Ed Doherty Medallion Winner

Logan Marx

Hometown: Limon, Colorado

Position: Defensive Lineman. Height: 6-5, Weight: 220

Major: Computer Science

High School: Limon Public Schools

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, All-Conference Lineman of the Year

 Kregen Norder

Hometown: Mobridge.

Position: Defensive Lineman. Height: 6-3, Weight: 182

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Mobridge-Pollock High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State

Makai Obregon

Hometown: Surprise, Arizona

Position: Defensive Back. Height: 5-11 Weight: 185

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: Valley Vista High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP, All-District, 6A DB of the year finalist

 Daunte Robbins

Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

Position: Defensive Lineman. Height: 6-1, Weight: 235

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School: Cherokee Trail High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Principles honor roll, Offensive Lineman of the Year

Connor Stephenson

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

Position: Wide Receiver. Height: 6-1, Weight: 178

Major: Engineering

High School: Rocky Mountain High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State

 Kaleb Tischler

Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

Position: Defensive Back. Height: 6-0 Weight: 190

Major: Undecided

High School: Ralston Valley High School

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention

National Signing Day

Look for more on South Dakota School of Mines football recruiting in upcoming editions of the Rapid City Journal.

