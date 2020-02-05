Flohr signs 18 in his first recruiting class

South Dakota School of Mines football head coach Charlie Flohr has announced the signing of 18 recruits to the program for the 2020 season.
"I am extremely excited about the incoming class of 2020 scholar-athletes that have made the commitment to join our Hardrocker football team," Flohr said. "This group will help lay the foundation to move our football program to new heights."
This year's recruiting class covers seven different states, including: seven from Colorado, three from Arizona, three from South Dakota, two from Iowa, one from Nebraska, one from Idaho and one from Kansas.
2020 Recruiting Class
Grant Brehmer
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-6, Weight: 275
Major: Civil Engineering
High School: Lewis Central High School
High School Honors: All-Conference
Shawn Dean
Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-4, Weight: 264
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Holy Family High School
High School Honors: Team captain, All-State, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Brotherhood of the Good Helmet Award
Jacob Diaz
Hometown: York, Nebraska
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0, Weight: 190
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: York High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Isaiah Eastman
Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-10, Weight: 191
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School: Higley High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Team MVP
Mason Finsterwalder
Hometown: New Underwood
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-1, Weight: 255
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Douglas High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference
Trevor Griffin
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-2, Weight: 270
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Lewis Central High School
High School Honors: All-Conference, Second Team All-State, Selected for 2019 Iowa vs Nebraska River Battle Bowl and 2020 Shrine Bowl. 2018 and 2019 All-City. 2018 and 2019 3A semifinalist. 2019 Titan Award, Academic All-Conference, National Honors Society
Matthew Heilman
Hometown: Pierre
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-3, Weight: 255
Major: Civil Engineering
High School: T.F. Riggs High School
High School Honors: Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain
Jay Horning
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 5-9, Weight: 183
Major: Chemical Engineering
High School: Bishop Kelly High school
High School Coach: Tim Brennan Parents Names: David & Mika Horning
High School Honors: All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Trevor Kirking
Hometown: Brighton, Colorado
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2, Weight: 230
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School: Mullen High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Team MVP
Mason Lane
Hometown: Rose Hill, Kansas
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-7, Weight: 195
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Rose Hill High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Principles Honor Roll, Honor Roll, Senior Citizenship Award Winner, NHS, All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention List, Youth group leader
James Lemons
Hometown: Parker, Colorado
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0, Weight: 210
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Legend High School
High School Honors: Academic All-State, Team MVP, Student of the Year 2018
Jake Martinelli
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Position: Quarterback. Height: 6-0, Weight: 180
Major: Chemical Engineering
High School: Horizon High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Team MVP, Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week, Ed Doherty Medallion Winner
Logan Marx
Hometown: Limon, Colorado
Position: Defensive Lineman. Height: 6-5, Weight: 220
Major: Computer Science
High School: Limon Public Schools
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, All-Conference Lineman of the Year
Kregen Norder
Hometown: Mobridge.
Position: Defensive Lineman. Height: 6-3, Weight: 182
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Mobridge-Pollock High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State
Makai Obregon
Hometown: Surprise, Arizona
Position: Defensive Back. Height: 5-11 Weight: 185
Major: Civil Engineering
High School: Valley Vista High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP, All-District, 6A DB of the year finalist
Daunte Robbins
Hometown: Aurora, Colorado
Position: Defensive Lineman. Height: 6-1, Weight: 235
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School: Cherokee Trail High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Principles honor roll, Offensive Lineman of the Year
Connor Stephenson
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
Position: Wide Receiver. Height: 6-1, Weight: 178
Major: Engineering
High School: Rocky Mountain High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State
Kaleb Tischler
Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Position: Defensive Back. Height: 6-0 Weight: 190
Major: Undecided
High School: Ralston Valley High School
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention