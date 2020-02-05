Flohr signs 18 in his first recruiting class

South Dakota School of Mines football head coach Charlie Flohr has announced the signing of 18 recruits to the program for the 2020 season.

"I am extremely excited about the incoming class of 2020 scholar-athletes that have made the commitment to join our Hardrocker football team," Flohr said. "This group will help lay the foundation to move our football program to new heights."

This year's recruiting class covers seven different states, including: seven from Colorado, three from Arizona, three from South Dakota, two from Iowa, one from Nebraska, one from Idaho and one from Kansas.

2020 Recruiting Class

Grant Brehmer

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-6, Weight: 275

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: Lewis Central High School

High School Honors: All-Conference

Shawn Dean